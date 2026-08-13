Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary distributed appointment letters to 2,027 candidates who cleared the BPSC exam. He urged them to serve with honesty, outlining plans for job creation and state development to build a 'Prosperous Bihar'.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday presented appointment letters to 2,027 candidates who succeeded in the 70th Combined Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at Bapu Sabhagar.

According to an official release from Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO), congratulating and extending best wishes to the newly appointed officers on this occasion, he remarked that this is a historic moment in their lives. The simultaneous distribution of such a large number of appointment letters sets a new record.

Public Service a Path to Serve People: CM

In his address, the Chief Minister stated that public service is not merely a job but a path to serving the public and ensuring their welfare. Through these newly appointed officers, avenues for the progress of individuals in society will open up. He emphasised that the more honestly, dedicatedly, and sensitively they work, the faster Bihar will progress. Collective effort--involving the government, every section of society, and every citizen--is essential for building a 'Developed India' and a 'Prosperous Bihar.' The role of youth is crucial in Bihar's development, and the newly appointed officers will be key participants in this journey of progress.

10 Million Youth to Get Jobs by 2030

The Chief Minister noted that between 2020 and 2025, 1.2 million government jobs and 5 million employment opportunities were provided. A target has been set to provide jobs and employment to 10 million youths between 2025 and 2030. The government is continuously working towards creating maximum opportunities for employment and self-employment for the youth.

He stated that Bihar's budget has increased to ₹3.47 lakh crore. To accelerate urban development in the state, 12 new townships will be developed, attracting large-scale investment. The all-round development of Bihar will be given fresh momentum by adopting the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model across various sectors.

Bihar's Push for Industrialisation and Infrastructure

The Chief Minister noted that special priority is being accorded to industrialisation in the state. Alongside transforming Bihar into a steel hub, special attention is being focused on key sectors such as semiconductors, nuclear energy, and food processing. Investments in these areas will generate extensive employment opportunities and strengthen the state's economy.

He mentioned that the common people are reaping the benefits of improved roads and infrastructure; thanks to enhanced road connectivity, it is now possible to travel from Patna to Bodh Gaya in approximately one and a half hours.

CM Urges Honesty, Highlights Grievance Redressal

The Chief Minister urged the newly appointed officials to discharge their duties with utmost honesty and dedication. He highlighted that the 'Sahyog Karyakram' (Assistance Programme) ensures the time-bound redressal of public grievances within a stipulated 30-day period. He emphasised that the fundamental objective of anyone entering government service should be to serve the public, win their trust, and work continuously for Bihar's progress as a public servant.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav; Ministers Shravan Kumar (Rural Development), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (Revenue and Land Reforms), Ashok Choudhary (Food and Consumer Protection), Nitish Mishra (Urban Development and Housing), Mithilesh Tiwari (Education), Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (Planning and Development), Arun Shankar Prasad (Labour Resources and Migrant Workers' Welfare), Lakhendra Kumar Roshan (SC & ST Welfare), Madan Sahni (Prohibition, Excise and Registration), Md. Jama Khan (Minority Welfare), Sanjay Kumar (Sugarcane Industries), Shweta Gupta (Social Welfare), and Deepak Prakash (Panchayati Raj), along with other public representatives. Also present were the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, Chief Minister's Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the General Administration Department Md. Sohail, Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of various departments, Patna District Magistrate Kundan Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma, other officials, successful candidates, and their family members, a release added. (ANI)