Congress' Pratima Singh slammed the BJP for its 'double standards' after a 'purification' ritual was held at a Haldwani rally venue where party president Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit, had spoken. Kharge raised the issue emotionally in Parliament.

Congress spokesperson Pratima Singh on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "double standards" over a 'Shuddhikaran' (purification) Havan performed at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani after Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there, alleging that the BJP and RSS "can never truly respect Dalits".

"This incident exposed the BJP's double standards in the House. JP Nadda was expressing deep sorrow, yet he forgot that his own government is in power in this 'Devbhoomi'; it is truly distressing that such an act occurred right under your government's watch and was perpetrated by an organisation affiliated with your own," Singh said.

"It pained me deeply to see our National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, overcome with emotion when he raised this matter in the House, speaking as someone who is personally affected, asking if the 'purification' took place simply because he is a Dalit," Singh said.

"Where are the BJP and RSS leading the country?... Why is no action being taken? They won't act because these are their own people. They can never truly respect Dalits; they merely use them as a vote bank," she added.

Kharge Raises Issue in Parliament

The controversy erupted in the Rajya Sabha after Kharge alleged that a purification ritual had been carried out at the Haldwani venue following his August 8 Congress rally, which was organised as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

Kharge said lakhs of people were present at the rally and that he had spoken about issues affecting the people without referring to any particular community or religion.

"But after my speech, people associated with the BJP carried out a 'purification' ritual of that stage. You may have read about this in the newspapers. Is this the way things should happen in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution?" Kharge said in the Rajya Sabha.

BJP Condemns Act, Assures Probe

Leader of the House and BJP president JP Nadda condemned the alleged incident and said the BJP does not subscribe to such activities. "What Kharge ji has said is truly a matter of concern--not just for the Congress party, but for all of us. Kharge ji has said that those who did this were BJP people. I want to make it absolutely clear that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities," Nadda said.

He assured the House that the allegations would be investigated.

Kharge later said he did not want to turn the matter into a political issue but described the alleged act as an insult and humiliation. "I have never stood before anyone and pleaded for help by saying that I am an SC or a Dalit. I have the strength to fight, and I fight. But when you practise untouchability against me, you insult and humiliate me," he said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Urges Investigation

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan also condemned untouchability and urged the government to investigate the allegations. "We all condemn this, irrespective of party or ideology. We all condemn untouchability," he said, adding that if the allegations were found to be true, those responsible should be apprehended and punished. (ANI)