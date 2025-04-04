Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 4: Major cities sizzle under scorching sun; Ahmedabad and Rajkot hit 42°C

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 4: Brace for extreme heat in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Get safety tips to avoid heatstroke and dehydration.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 4: Residents of Gujarat should brace for another extremely hot day on Friday. Major cities will face high temperatures with bright sunshine. Let’s look at the forecast below.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 42°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 42°C

Ahmedabad will endure another searing hot day. Dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke are major concerns. Taking precautions is necessary. Also read: Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat Surat

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

The heat will be uncomfortable in Surat. Residents should wear sunscreen and stay hydrated to avoid heat fatigue.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Vadodara will face extremely high temperatures. Outdoor activities should be avoided during peak hours, and people should seek shade whenever possible. Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? Rajkot

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

With plenty of sunshine and no cloud cover, the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration is extremely high. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Latest Videos