Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 4: Major cities sizzle under scorching sun; Ahmedabad and Rajkot hit 42°C
Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 4: Residents of Gujarat should brace for another extremely hot day on Friday. Major cities will face high temperatures with bright sunshine. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Ahmedabad will endure another searing hot day. Dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke are major concerns. Taking precautions is necessary.
Surat
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
The heat will be uncomfortable in Surat. Residents should wear sunscreen and stay hydrated to avoid heat fatigue.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Vadodara will face extremely high temperatures. Outdoor activities should be avoided during peak hours, and people should seek shade whenever possible.
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
With plenty of sunshine and no cloud cover, the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration is extremely high. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.