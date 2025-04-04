user
user icon

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 4: Major cities sizzle under scorching sun; Ahmedabad and Rajkot hit 42°C

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 4: Brace for extreme heat in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Get safety tips to avoid heatstroke and dehydration.

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 4: Residents of Gujarat should brace for another extremely hot day on Friday. Major cities will face high temperatures with bright sunshine. Let’s look at the forecast below. 
 

Ahmedabad 
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Ahmedabad will endure another searing hot day. Dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke are major concerns. Taking precautions is necessary. 

Also read: Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat

Surat 
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
The heat will be uncomfortable in Surat. Residents should wear sunscreen and stay hydrated to avoid heat fatigue.


Vadodara 
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Vadodara will face extremely high temperatures. Outdoor activities should be avoided during peak hours, and people should seek shade whenever possible.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Rajkot 
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
With plenty of sunshine and no cloud cover, the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration is extremely high. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rajnath Singh urges armed forces to embrace tech, adopt to hybrid warfare amid global security challenges snt

Rajnath Singh urges armed forces to embrace tech, adopt to hybrid warfare amid global security challenges

PM Modi, Yunus seated together at BIMSTEC dinner amid India-Bangladesh diplomatic strains (WATCH) snt

PM Modi, Yunus seated together at BIMSTEC dinner amid India-Bangladesh diplomatic strains (WATCH)

Operation Brahma: How the Navy projects power through compassion in the Indian Ocean shk

Operation Brahma: How the Navy projects power through compassion in the Indian Ocean

'No one above Constitution, corruption eating into nation like termites': Kangana Ranaut on Waqf Bill (WATCH) shk

'No one above Constitution, corruption eating into nation like termites': Kangana Ranaut on Waqf Bill (WATCH)

Thailand PM Shinawatra gifts PM Modi 80-Volume 'World Tipitaka' holy scriptures (WATCH) shk

Thailand PM Shinawatra gifts PM Modi 80-Volume 'World Tipitaka' holy scriptures (WATCH)

Recent Stories

AP and Telangana Weather, April 4: Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, blazing heat Vijayawada; check updates here iwh

AP and Telangana Weather, April 4: Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, blazing heat Vijayawada; check updates here

Maharashtra Weather, April 4: Blazing hot weather in major cities iwh

Maharashtra Weather, April 4: Blazing hot weather in major cities

Delhi Weather, April 4: Intense sun and humid air on Friday iwh

Delhi Weather, April 4: Intense sun and humid air on Friday; stay safe

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of April 4, 2025 for all zodiac signs gcw

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of April 4, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Numerology Predictions Today, April 4, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? gcw

Numerology Predictions Today, April 4, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Recent Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Video Icon
Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Video Icon
'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

Video Icon
Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon