AP and Telangana Weather, April 4: Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, blazing heat Vijayawada; check updates here

AP and Telangana Weather, April 4: Some cities may experience thunderstorms and while others will face intense heat throughout the day. Residents are advised to take precautions against the scorching heat. Let’s read the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The city may see scattered thunderstorms. Those heading outdoors should prepare for potential rainfall and the uncomfortable stickiness of humid air.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
The sea breeze may provide some relief. Those planning to spend time outdoors should stay hydrated and wear light.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 34°C
The cloud cover may provide some shade from direct sunlight. Residents should stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and take regular water breaks to avoid dehydration.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Vijayawada will face intense heat and dry conditions. The temperatures will stay high even after sunset.