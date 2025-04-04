AP and Telangana Weather, April 4: Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, blazing heat Vijayawada; check updates here

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, April 4 : Some cities may experience thunderstorms and while others will face intense heat throughout the day. Residents are advised to take precautions against the scorching heat. Let’s read the forecast below.

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The city may see scattered thunderstorms. Those heading outdoors should prepare for potential rainfall and the uncomfortable stickiness of humid air.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 28°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

The sea breeze may provide some relief. Those planning to spend time outdoors should stay hydrated and wear light.