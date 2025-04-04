user
AP and Telangana Weather, April 4: Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, blazing heat Vijayawada; check updates here

AP and Telangana Weather, April 4: Several cities face varied weather on April 4th, with some cities expecting thunderstorms while others endure intense heat. Check updates!

Ishwi Singh
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, April 4: Some cities may experience thunderstorms and while others will face intense heat throughout the day. Residents are advised to take precautions against the scorching heat. Let’s read the forecast below. 
 

Hyderabad 
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The city may see scattered thunderstorms. Those heading outdoors should prepare for potential rainfall and the uncomfortable stickiness of humid air.

Also read: Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat

Visakhapatnam 
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
The sea breeze may provide some relief. Those planning to spend time outdoors should stay hydrated and wear light.


Warangal 
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 34°C
The cloud cover may provide some shade from direct sunlight. Residents should stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and take regular water breaks to avoid dehydration.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Vijayawada 
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Vijayawada will face intense heat and dry conditions. The temperatures will stay high even after sunset.

