Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of April 4, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Ganesha says today any government or personal matter will be solved easily. So the mind will be happy. Happiness and peace in the family will be your priority. Ongoing anxiety regarding children's studies or career will also increase. Suddenly an expense may come up which will not be possible to cut. Due to which the budget can be bad. Stay away from people of negative activity while working in social activities. New success in business awaits you. Married life can be happy. You may be disturbed due to cough.

Taurus:

Any particular issue can be resolved with mutual agreement. Over time, old differences and misunderstandings will be resolved. Students trying for professional studies are likely to get success. Disruption in a particular work may cause suspicion on a friend. This will only be your suspicion. Do not increase contact with strangers. Don't let any outsider interfere in your family. Few challenges may be faced in business. There will be some ups and downs in the health of the spouse. Your health may be a little weak due to overwork and exertion.

Gemini:

Spending some time with family members and finding a solution to a problem through conversation. Also, there can be discussions about a particular issue. An ongoing dispute between brothers and relatives can be resolved through someone's intervention. It is necessary to have patience and patience in many matters. Anger and haste can make situations worse. There may be some problem in business activities. Proper harmony will be maintained between home-family and business. Fatigue and stress can have a bad effect on health.

Cancer:

Ganesha says completion of any special work related to the child will bring relief. A good relationship may come due to the marriage of a family member. Give full attention to personal tasks. At this time there is a perfect yoga for getting success. Do not blindly trust anyone in the matter of rupees and money. Also cut down on unnecessary expenses. Students and youth need to pay more attention in their career related activities. Work seriously on a plan related to area in business. The ongoing misunderstanding and disagreement between husband and wife will be removed.

Leo

You will get relief from the problems that have been going on for some time. Suddenly you will get support and proper advice from somewhere. Youngsters trying to go abroad can get success. Due to business upheaval and economic recession, family members may have to cut down on expenses. Do not take any kind of debt at this time. In business there is a need to work with great simplicity and seriousness. Relationship between husband and wife can be sweet. Health can be good.

Virgo:

Family members will have some expectations from you and you will be able to fulfil them. Time is favourable for organizing economic activities. Few people can benefit from your activities. It is better to keep your activities secret. While dealing with relatives regarding money, be careful not to sour the relationship. Any action of yours regarding business may prove to be beneficial. Married life will be full of love. Stay away from people of negative activities and addictions

Libra:

Ganesha says an important notification can be received through a phone call. It will be appropriate to implement it immediately. Time will also pass in religious and spiritual activities. Prioritize your decision while making any future plans. Trusting others can prove harmful. Payment or borrowed money can be recovered today. Spouse's support will always prove to your benefit. Migraine pain may persist.

Scorpio:

Keep focus on your personal tasks without paying attention to wrong activities. Any long-standing anxiety and stress can be relieved. Think about the positive and negative aspects of the work before doing it. Do not expect much benefit in the works related to purchase of land at this time. The desire for more can also cause harm. Anger can also make the situation worse. The time is right to start plans related to area in business. Married life will be happy. Get your regular checkups done.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says most of today's time can be spent in household work. You will also contribute in the works related to the religious organization. Your respect may also increase. Don't let

laziness get the better of you. Sometimes your suspicious nature can create trouble for you and others. So change your behaviour according to time. Time is favourable for starting your plans and activities. New work will also start. Office people will maintain a sweet relationship with their boss and officers. Time will be spent in entertainment with family. Avoid going to highly polluted and crowded places.

Capricorn:

Your special contribution will be in solving the problem of a close relative. Your cleverness and competence will be admired. You may get some auspicious notification today. A few people may cause trouble for you. So don't talk about them. At this time it will be necessary to maintain harmony between work and family responsibilities. There will be harmony with each other in business related to partnership. There may be a dispute between husband and wife regarding the arrangement of the house. There will be no problem in health.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says enjoyable time will be spent in activities like entertainment and shopping with family. Any important decision taken by you will be appreciated. There will not be a particularly positive result from an economic perspective. Due to which there will be a feeling of irritation and disappointment. Do not expect any kind of cooperation from relatives. You will get knowledge of schemes related to advanced technology in business. Husband and wife will be able to find a solution to any problem through each other. You will feel uncomfortable due to upset stomach.

Pisces:

Time will be spent in house cleaning and other tasks. Sit down with your loved one and express your feelings. Taking the right decision at the right time will solve your problems. There may be a dispute with the neighbours regarding something. Do not interfere in other people's affairs. Getting unpleasant news about a close friend will leave the mind depressed. A problem may arise regarding a project related to business. Husband and wife will make a proper arrangement through each other's harmony. Avoid risky activities.

