T20 World Cup to BJP's win and more: Check out India's top Google searches of 2024

Explore India's top Google searches of 2024, from IPL and election results to trending personalities and environmental concerns. Discover what captivated the nation's online attention.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

Google's 2024 search data reveals a strong Indian interest in cricket and politics, with the Indian Premier League (IPL), T20 World Cup, and the BJP topping the list of the most-searched keywords.

article_image2

Google searches for "Indian Premier League" surged on May 12th and 18th, coinciding with the final match of the tournament. The "T20 World Cup" also ranked high on the list of most-searched keywords in India for 2024.

Also Read | Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024; Check out India’s rank

article_image3

PM Modi

When the results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2024 were announced on June 4, the top searched phrase in politics was "Bharatiya Janata Party," with Google search activity peaking between June 2 and June 8. This year, "Election Results 2024" ranked fourth on Google Search, making it another popular search topic.

article_image4

Significant search volumes were also seen for the Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League, and the Paris Olympics 2024, highlighting India's rising interest in sports other than cricket.

 

article_image5

Concerns about the environment and weather also struck a chord with Indians, as seen by the rise in searches for "excessive heat" in 2024, which reflected the consequences of warming summer temperatures.

article_image6

Ratan Tata was one of the most prominent figures in search trends. The philanthropist and businessman, who died in October at the age of 86, sparked a flurry of physical and online memorials.

Questions over the meaning of phrases like "Pookie," "demure," and "Moye Moye" were also sparked by new, quirky slang and memes.

article_image7

Stree 2's supernatural thrills took the #1 spot in movie-related searches, films like Hanu-man and Kalki captivated audiences with their larger-than-life narratives, while users dug deeper into societal issues with 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies.  

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay tops Google search for 2024, THIS is the reason

