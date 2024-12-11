Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024; Check out India’s rank

Gold has long been a symbol of wealth and stability. With increasing global uncertainty, central banks are turning to gold as a safe-haven asset. This article lists the countries with the highest gold reserves in 2024.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 2:29 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

Countries with More Gold

Gold has been a symbol of wealth and stability for centuries. Gold reserves are essential for a country's economic strength. With increasing global uncertainty, central banks are increasingly turning to gold as a safe and reliable asset. But do you know which countries have the highest gold reserves in 2024?

Why are gold reserves important?

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many countries followed the gold standard. This system linked the value of paper money to a fixed amount of gold. It allowed people to convert their currency into gold, ensuring financial stability. Although the gold standard ended in the 1970s, gold remains essential in today's economy.

article_image2

Top 10 Countries with More Gold

Countries with higher gold reserves are often seen as stable and reliable. Gold acts as a safety net against inflation and economic challenges. It also enhances a country's global economic standing and creditworthiness.

USA: Leader in gold reserves

1. USA

According to the World Gold Council report, the United States holds the top spot with 8,133.46 tons of gold reserves. The US has ten times more gold than India. Similarly, it is three times more than China's reserves. 

2. Germany

Germany is second on the list with 3,351.53 tons of gold. Known for its economic strength, Germany's significant gold reserves illustrate its focus on financial stability.

article_image3

Gold Bars

3. Italy

Italy ranks third with 2,451.84 tons of gold reserves. This amount has remained unchanged since the second quarter of 2024, reflecting the country's consistent approach to economic security.

4. France

France holds the fourth position with 2,436.94 tons of gold. Its reserves underscore France's strong economic foundation and global influence.

5. China

China moved up the rankings in 2024, securing the fifth spot with 2,264.32 tons of gold reserves. This is an increase from its Q2 2024 holdings, demonstrating China's proactive efforts to strengthen its economic standing.

article_image4

Gold Bullion

6. Switzerland

Known for its financial stability, Switzerland ranks sixth with 1,039.94 tons of gold reserves. Despite being a small country, its gold holdings are a testament to its global financial influence.

7. India

India has risen to seventh place with 853.63 tons of gold reserves. Previously in ninth place, India has now advanced to 7th place. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been actively purchasing gold. India's growing reserves exemplify the country's ambition to strengthen its economic security.

article_image5

Gold Reserve Chart

8. Japan

Japan holds the eighth position with 845.97 tons of gold. Its stable reserves reflect the country's focus on maintaining economic resilience.

9. Netherlands

The Netherlands ranks ninth with 612.45 tons of gold reserves. This demonstrates its commitment to economic stability despite being a relatively small nation.

10. Turkey

Turkey rounds out the top 10 with 595.37 tons of gold reserves. It is also among the top five countries with the highest quarterly increase in holdings, highlighting its focus on boosting its financial standing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Heart stopping moment: Tree collapses in Bali Monkey Forest, leaving two dead (WATCH) AJR

Heart-stopping moment: Tree collapses in Bali's Monkey Forest, leaving two dead (WATCH)

Monkey's remarkable bipedal movement after losing forelimbs stuns the internet [WATCH] anr

Monkey's remarkable bipedal movement after losing forelimbs stuns the internet [WATCH]

Over 300 deadly virus samples go missing from Australian lab in 'major biosecurity breach' shk

Over 300 deadly virus samples go missing from Australian lab in ‘major biosecurity breach'

Muhammad al-Bashir: The engineer-turned-leader steering Syria's transitional government AJR

Opinion | Muhammad al-Bashir: The engineer-turned-leader steering Syria's transitional government

India friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean defence minister rajnath singh

India’s friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Recent Stories

bajaj pulsur KTM 125 Duke Top 5 College Bikes 2024: Performance, Price, Features anr

Bajaj Pulsar to Duke: Top 5 Bikes for College Students in 2024

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

LIC Crorepati plan: Invest Rs 500 monthly to earn Rs 1 crore in 25 years vkp

LIC Crorepati plan: Invest Rs 500 monthly to earn Rs 1 crore in 25 years

Strong bones to Immune system: Know benefits of milk with dates before going to sleep at night anr

Strong bones to Immune system: Know benefits of milk with dates before going to sleep

CM Yogi Adityanath revives Prayagraj's iconic Nagvasuki Temple for Maha Kumbh 2025 AJR

CM Yogi Adityanath revives Prayagraj's iconic Nagvasuki Temple for Maha Kumbh 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon