Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024; Check out India’s rank

Gold has long been a symbol of wealth and stability. With increasing global uncertainty, central banks are turning to gold as a safe-haven asset. This article lists the countries with the highest gold reserves in 2024.

Countries with More Gold

Gold has been a symbol of wealth and stability for centuries. Gold reserves are essential for a country's economic strength. With increasing global uncertainty, central banks are increasingly turning to gold as a safe and reliable asset. But do you know which countries have the highest gold reserves in 2024? Why are gold reserves important? In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many countries followed the gold standard. This system linked the value of paper money to a fixed amount of gold. It allowed people to convert their currency into gold, ensuring financial stability. Although the gold standard ended in the 1970s, gold remains essential in today's economy.

Top 10 Countries with More Gold

Countries with higher gold reserves are often seen as stable and reliable. Gold acts as a safety net against inflation and economic challenges. It also enhances a country's global economic standing and creditworthiness. USA: Leader in gold reserves 1. USA According to the World Gold Council report, the United States holds the top spot with 8,133.46 tons of gold reserves. The US has ten times more gold than India. Similarly, it is three times more than China's reserves. 2. Germany Germany is second on the list with 3,351.53 tons of gold. Known for its economic strength, Germany's significant gold reserves illustrate its focus on financial stability.

Gold Bars

3. Italy Italy ranks third with 2,451.84 tons of gold reserves. This amount has remained unchanged since the second quarter of 2024, reflecting the country's consistent approach to economic security. 4. France France holds the fourth position with 2,436.94 tons of gold. Its reserves underscore France's strong economic foundation and global influence. 5. China China moved up the rankings in 2024, securing the fifth spot with 2,264.32 tons of gold reserves. This is an increase from its Q2 2024 holdings, demonstrating China's proactive efforts to strengthen its economic standing.

Gold Bullion

6. Switzerland Known for its financial stability, Switzerland ranks sixth with 1,039.94 tons of gold reserves. Despite being a small country, its gold holdings are a testament to its global financial influence. 7. India India has risen to seventh place with 853.63 tons of gold reserves. Previously in ninth place, India has now advanced to 7th place. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been actively purchasing gold. India's growing reserves exemplify the country's ambition to strengthen its economic security.

Gold Reserve Chart

8. Japan Japan holds the eighth position with 845.97 tons of gold. Its stable reserves reflect the country's focus on maintaining economic resilience. 9. Netherlands The Netherlands ranks ninth with 612.45 tons of gold reserves. This demonstrates its commitment to economic stability despite being a relatively small nation. 10. Turkey Turkey rounds out the top 10 with 595.37 tons of gold reserves. It is also among the top five countries with the highest quarterly increase in holdings, highlighting its focus on boosting its financial standing.

Latest Videos