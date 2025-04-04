Delhi Weather, April 4: Intense sun and humid air on Friday; stay safe

India News
Friday will be another hot and humid day in the capital. The temperatures continue to soar. Let’s look at the temperature.
Maximum Temperature: 37°C
Minimum Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Sunrise: 6:08 AM
Sunset: 6:41 PM
The heat will be intense, especially in the afternoon. Residents should stay hydrated and light clothing.
The heatwave season is approaching, and precautionary measures should be taken to stay cool and safe.
Maharashtra Weather, Apr 3: Blazing hot and unbearably humid Thursday
Delhi Weather, April 3: Mercury to reach 38°C, brace for intense heat
Maharashtra Weather, Apr 1: Mercury soars across Mumbai, Pune and more
Delhi Weather Update, April 1: Mercury at 34°C: Hotter days ahead