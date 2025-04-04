India News

Delhi Weather, April 4: Intense sun and humid air on Friday; stay safe

Delhi Weather on Friday

Friday will be another hot and humid day in the capital. The temperatures continue to soar. Let’s look at the temperature. 
 

Temperature Overview

Maximum Temperature: 37°C 
Minimum Temperature: 21°C 
Real Feel: 38°C 
 

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:08 AM
Sunset: 6:41 PM

Precautions

The heat will be intense, especially in the afternoon. Residents should stay hydrated and light clothing.
 

Stay safe!

The heatwave season is approaching, and precautionary measures should be taken to stay cool and safe.

