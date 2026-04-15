A man posing as a CISF officer was arrested at Hyderabad airport after security staff found him taking photos in uniform. Police later uncovered a marriage fraud plan, where he used fake identities to cheat women. Already married, he allegedly tried to impress a woman’s family with false claims. His phone contained many chats with women.

A man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after he was found posing as a CISF officer. The accused, identified as Balakrishna Samman from Srikakulam, was spotted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel while moving around the airport in uniform and clicking photographs. His behaviour appeared unusual, which raised suspicion among security staff.

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Failed to provide valid identity

Officials stopped the man and questioned him. According to ACP V. Sreekanth Goud, the accused failed to show any proper identity proof, as mentioned in NDTV report.

He said it is not normal for CISF personnel to take photos inside the airport like this. When checked further, it was confirmed that the man was not an officer and was pretending.

He was immediately taken into custody.

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Marriage fraud plan uncovered

During investigation, police found that the case was not just about impersonation. It was linked to a larger marriage fraud plan. Balakrishna is already married and has a child. However, he was reportedly in a relationship with a divorced woman.

To convince her family for marriage, he falsely claimed that he worked as a CISF officer in the Central Government.

Photos taken to gain trust

Police said the accused told the woman that he was undergoing training. He needed proof to show her family. To support his lie, he bought a CISF uniform and came to the airport to click photos. He planned to send these photos through WhatsApp as proof of his job.

Fake social media profiles found

During the probe, police also found that Balakrishna had created fake profiles on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. He had also used matrimonial sites.

Through these profiles, he presented himself as a government employee to gain trust.

His mobile phone reportedly contains hundreds of chats with women, suggesting a pattern of cheating.

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Hyderabad chosen to avoid detection

Investigators believe the accused chose Hyderabad as his base to avoid being recognised. Police said he thought verification would take longer in a big city compared to his hometown, making it easier to mislead people.

A case has been registered and the accused is in custody. Police are now trying to identify other possible victims. Officials said they are examining his phone records and online activity to understand the full extent of the fraud.