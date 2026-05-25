Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp attack on AAP and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of misleading people on the Constitution. He stated that PM Modi is strengthening it and highlighted his government's development work in Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the "Cockroach Party" as "short-lived entities" while accusing Opposition leaders of repeatedly misleading people over the Constitution.

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Saini Attacks Opposition on Constitution

Targeting Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was actively strengthening the Constitution through welfare schemes, women-centric initiatives, and development projects across Haryana and the country.

Speaking about the "Cockroach Janata Party," Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini remarked that Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party had taken an oath vowing not to contest elections, nor to accept a car or a house. Kejriwal had also alleged that Haryana had poisoned the waters of the Yamuna River. Did this not pose a threat to the Constitution? Both the Aam Aadmi Party and the "Cockroach Party" are short-lived entities. Rahul Gandhi seems to have forgotten that the Emergency of 1975 did not pose a threat to the Constitution. Did the riots of 1984 not endanger the Constitution? During the Congress regime, the Constitution was effectively dismantled. Naxalism flourished during their tenure, and the Bodo movement was in full swing; was the Constitution not in peril then? One wonders who writes Rahul Gandhi's scripts for him, as he constantly harps on about the Constitution being in danger. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively strengthening the Constitution through his various initiatives.

Haryana Government's Achievements

Highlighting the government's achievements, CM Saini noted that previously, there was a significant disparity in the gender ratio between girls and boys in Haryana. "Today, the situation has improved to such an extent that there are 10 to 12 Panchayats where the number of girls actually exceeds that of boys. This is a direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. The government is actively raising public awareness and working to improve the gender ratio. Additionally, work is underway to address the continuously depleting groundwater levels in the regions of Sirsa, Jhajjar, and Bhiwani. Efforts are also being made to encourage farmers--particularly the youth--to adopt natural farming practices," said Haryana CM.

On Rahul Gandhi and COVID-19 Pandemic

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's statements, CM Saini quipped that Rahul Gandhi seems to be an astrologer. "At times, he predicts an earthquake, and at other times, he claims the earth itself will shake. The Opposition has run out of substantive issues to raise. They simply lack any valid agenda. During the COVID-19 pandemic, every Indian citizen received a vaccine. Yet, what exactly was the Opposition's role in this process? They merely spread fake news. The coronavirus was not a crisis unique to India, but a global crisis affecting the entire world."

Gurugram Infrastructure Development

Addressing the issue of waterlogging during the monsoon season, Saini stated that Last time, Gurugram faced significant issues with waterlogging. "We have since undertaken a comprehensive cleaning of all drainage systems. Consequently, there will be no waterlogging this time around. Water harvesting work is also currently underway, and Gurugram is emerging as a global city. Arrangements have been made to supply drinking water directly from Munak to Gurugram, and from Gurugram to Nuh. Drainage water will be released into the Yamuna after undergoing treatment."

BJP's Prospects in Punjab

"The people of Punjab have made up their minds to bring the BJP to power this time around. In Haryana, we are providing women with a monthly allowance of ₹2,100. We are also providing LPG cylinders to low-income women for just ₹500. However, in Punjab, a promise was made to give women ₹1,000--yet not a single woman has received it," said Saini.

Further, he stated that, in Punjab, the BJP will contest elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its face. "The BJP is set to form the government in Punjab this time. In the Bengal Assembly elections, the polls were contested with Modi Ji as the face of the campaign, and as a result, Bengal got a Chief Minister like Suvendu Adhikari. Similarly, in Punjab, the elections will be contested with Modi Ji as the central figure."

On Jat Community's Role

With elections in Punjab approaching soon, Chief Minister Saini, while discussing the role the Jat community would play, remarked that the Jats have a highly significant role in the nation's development. "An individual may err, but society itself is never at fault." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)