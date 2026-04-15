Rajasthan has launched 'Saarthak Naam Abhiyan' to replace awkward student names with meaningful ones to boost confidence and protect children from ridicule. Around 3,000 alternative names have been prepared, and changes will happen only with parental consent. The initiative also focuses on removing caste-linked names and improving student dignity.

They say what's in a name…But name is more than just a word! It shapes identity, confidence and how others see you. It stays with a person for life and can either build self-esteem or become a reason for embarrassment. That is why Rajasthan has come up with a unique initiative. A new step to improve student confidence, the Rajasthan government has started a special campaign to change names of school students that may sound awkward, insulting, or outdated. The campaign is called the Saarthak Naam Abhiyan, which means 'meaningful name campaign'. This is a first-of-its-kind move in India. The aim is to help children feel more confident and respected, especially in school.

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Why the campaign was started

School Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that many parents give names without thinking about their meaning or future impact. He explained that while some names may seem normal when children are young, they can later become a reason for teasing or embarrassment. 'Names like 'Sheru' or 'Kajormal' can affect a child’s dignity and confidence', he told Indian Express. Officials believe that such names can even stop children from taking part in class or, in some cases, attending school regularly.

Examples of name changes

Under the campaign, names like Sheru, Shaitan, Kalu, and Tinku may be replaced with more meaningful options. For boys, suggested names include Aarav, Atharva, Balmukund, and Badrinath. For girls, options include Aradhya, Annapurna, and Vaishnavi. Each name has been selected for its positive meaning and cultural value.

Thousands of name options prepared

The Education Department has created a large list of nearly 3,000 alternative names.

1,409 names are for boys

1,541 names are for girls

Each name comes with its meaning. In many cases, the list also includes details related to astrology. This list will be shared with parents so they can choose a suitable name for their child.

Consent-based process through schools

The government has made it clear that no child’s name will be changed without permission. The campaign will cover students from Classes 1 to 9 in government schools. Schools have been asked to handle the process carefully and respectfully. Teachers will talk to parents during meetings and explain the purpose of the campaign. School Management Committees will also be involved. If parents agree, the new name will be updated in official school records. Parents of newly admitted students will also get the option to select a meaningful name at the time of admission.

Focus on removing derogatory and caste-linked names

The government has also stressed the need to remove names that are linked to caste or are seen as disrespectful. Minister Madan Dilawar said that names play an important role in shaping a person’s identity and self-worth. He added that respectful and positive names should be used for all students. In some communities, certain names are considered insulting. The government has said that both first names and surnames can be changed in a respectful way if needed.

A step towards better mental well-being

Officials say the main goal of the campaign is to protect children from emotional stress caused by their names. They believe that a good name can help improve a child’s confidence, participation in school, and overall personality. The campaign is also seen as part of a larger effort to focus on the complete development of students, not just their studies.

Monitoring and implementation

Senior officials will closely monitor how the campaign is carried out across schools. The government wants to ensure that the process is smooth and that parents fully understand the benefits. The campaign is being seen as more than just an administrative step. It is also about giving children a sense of pride and identity.

Additional move on school discipline

Along with this campaign, the Education Minister has also announced another step. The department will prepare a list of school staff who use tobacco products like gutka or are involved in smoking or other harmful habits. The aim is to help these employees overcome addiction and make sure students are not influenced by such behaviour.

The significance of the initiative

This campaign highlights how small things like names can have a big impact on a child’s life. By encouraging meaningful names, the government hopes to create a more positive and respectful school environment. Experts say this step could help students feel more confident and valued, which may improve their learning experience.