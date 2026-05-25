The Gujarat government, under CM Bhupendra Patel, has signed an MoU with Meta Platforms to launch 'WhatsApp Governance'. This will provide nearly 20 citizen services, like certificates and grievance redressal, directly via a WhatsApp chatbot.

Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has taken an important step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Nagrik Devo Bhava" by advancing from One Day Governance to WhatsApp Governance, a release said.

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From One Day to WhatsApp Governance

Towards this objective, in the presence of the Chief Minister, an MoU was signed in Gandhinagar between the State Government and Meta Platforms Inc. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the state government, in accordance with the recommendations of the GARC, has made approximately 20 citizen-centric services from five major departments available via a WhatsApp chatbot through the Sugam Digital Gujarat Initiatives.

Now, this MoU between Meta and the State Government will play an important role in making these services simpler and faster for citizens while also ensuring last-mile delivery. Accordingly, through a WhatsApp-based chatbot available in English and Gujarati, citizens across the state will soon be able to avail nearly 20 important services directly on their phones from home through a single WhatsApp number. Also, citizens will be freed in the coming days from navigating multiple web portals or standing in queues at government offices for such services.

Key Services on Your Phone

The services that will be made available by the State Government on WhatsApp include important facilities such as grievance redressal assistance, income, caste and EWS certificates, ration card updates, revenue records and official affidavits.

Benefits for Citizens

With the implementation of this MoU, the service delivery process will become simpler in the future, while real-time status tracking will also become more robust. The State Government also intends to gradually integrate more services with this WhatsApp-based platform in the coming days.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the biggest benefit of these new WhatsApp Governance-based citizen-centric services will be received by the citizens. Government services will become easier, services will be available on mobile phones in just a few clicks, both time and cost will be saved, and transparency and accountability will become stronger. The reach of government services will increase in both rural and urban areas, and the benefits of technology will now reach citizens in their homes.

Strengthening Digital Governance

In line with the direction given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for citizen-centric governance, Gujarat has continuously undertaken successful initiatives under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to ensure that citizens receive timely and transparent services through initiatives such as One Day Governance with minimum inconvenience and maximum ease. Through Jan Seva Kendras in urban areas and the VCE-based system in rural areas, government services are reaching lakhs of citizens simply and transparently.

Now, through the MoU signed with Meta Platforms Inc. (Meta), Gujarat is entering the next phase of citizen-centric governance. In the coming time, the pathway to providing end-to-end government services to citizens through just a few clicks on their mobile phones will become stronger. Modern facilities will be developed not only to provide information but also to simplify and make more accessible the complete process from application to certificate issuance.

Secretary of the Training and Administrative Reforms Division of the General Administration Department of the State Government, Hareet Shukla, along with Meta's Director and Head of Policies, Aman Jain and Country Director, A. Srinivas, signed and exchanged the MoU in the presence of the Chief Minister. On this occasion, Chief Secretary MK Das, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, and Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Vikrant Pandey and Secretary Ajay Kumar were also present. (ANI)