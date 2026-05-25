Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan praised CM Fadnavis's cow protection measures ahead of Bakri Eid. He urged the Muslim community to comply with the cow slaughter ban, noting that MCOCA will be invoked against all offenders.

In view of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival, Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan on Monday said the state government's measures on cow protection were a commendable step by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged the Muslim community to fully comply with the ban on cow slaughter.

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Action Under MCOCA

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "This is a very commendable step by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Previously, a particular community would come to me and complain about injustice being done to them. But under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), action will be taken against everyone involved, whether they are sellers, buyers, or slaughterers."

Historical and Religious Context

Khan also referred to historical and religious perspectives while addressing the issue. "In 1948, when the Constitutional Convention was underway, ZH Lari was the first to speak out on cow protection, saying that cows should be protected in this country," he noted.

He further added that religious teachings also emphasise compliance with local laws."In Islam, too, there is a rule that you must obey the rules of the place where you live. Cow slaughter is banned in Maharashtra, so all members of the Muslim community must abide by it."

Call for Cooperation

Emphasising religious harmony and civic duty, Khan added, "Our sacrifice should be such that it doesn't cause any inconvenience to anyone else. The government has issued instructions to all collectors, officials, and the NMC commissioner. Slaughterhouse has been allocated to perform the sacrifice. We must cooperate with the administration and the police."

CM Fadnavis on MCOCA Invocation

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the first time against offences related to cow smuggling, illegal cattle transportation and illegal slaughterhouses, asserting that the move would withstand legal scrutiny.

Speaking on the state government's action against illegal cattle trade and slaughterhouses, Fadnavis said, "For the first time, we have implemented the MCOCA law, and I believe it will be completely justified in court. If anyone does this, MCOCA will be invoked against them." (ANI)