Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Andhra Pradesh: 84-year-old woman killed in Anantapur over gold ornaments, body dismembered with an axe

    An 84-year-old woman was murdered and dismembered, her body thrown into Penakacherla dam. The victim lent gold to a neighbor for a function, leading to a deadly dispute. Police detained the accused family after registering a case.

    Andhra Pradesh: 84-year-old woman killed in Anantapur over gold ornaments, body dismembered with an axe gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    An 84-year-old woman was killed and her body was cut into several pieces with an axe and thrown into the Penakacherla dam near Yerraguntla village in Garladinne mandal in Anantapur district. According to Anantapur rural DSP Venkata Siva Reddy, 84-year-old Obulamma used to reside alone at her home in Yerraguntla while her family members stayed in Hyderabad.

    About 15 days ago, Obulamma lent her 7 tolas gold jewellery to a local neighbour identified as Krishnamurthy as there was a function at his home. After a fortnight passed and Krishnamurthy had not responded to Obulamma's repeated requests to return her wealth, she addressed the village elders, who chastised Krishnamurthy and urged him to return the borrowed gold.

    On Friday, Krishnamurthy and his family engaged in a verbal war with Obulamma and used an axe to kill the 84-year-old after becoming enraged and harboring resentment. Not stopping at that, they cut her body into multiple pieces and threw it into the Penakacherla dam.

    Following a complaint lodged by the elderly woman's family, local police registered a case and took the accused family into custody. Additionally, Obulamma's body was taken out of the dam and submitted for a postmortem.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts on March 23; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures

    Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro goes viral, sparks debate on social media (WATCH) gcw

    Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro goes viral, sparks debate on social media (WATCH)

    Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent for bills sent by Governor anr

    Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent for bills sent by Governor

    Blatant interference India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    'Biased assumptions are unwarranted...' India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Stories

    Joker 2: Folie A Deux: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film to have 15 songs RBA

    'Joker 2: Folie A Deux': Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film to have 15 songs

    South India: 7 reasons why you should visit with family gcw eai

    South India: 7 reasons why you should visit with family

    cricket IPL 2024: Former SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar nears remarkable milestone of 150 wickets osf

    IPL 2024: Former SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar nears remarkable milestone of 150 wickets

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts on March 23; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures

    Sri Lanka to Nepal 7 budget-friendly international countries to visit THIS summers gcw eai

    7 budget-friendly international countries to visit THIS summers

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon