Andhra Pradesh: 84-year-old woman killed in Anantapur over gold ornaments, body dismembered with an axe

An 84-year-old woman was murdered and dismembered, her body thrown into Penakacherla dam. The victim lent gold to a neighbor for a function, leading to a deadly dispute. Police detained the accused family after registering a case.

An 84-year-old woman was killed and her body was cut into several pieces with an axe and thrown into the Penakacherla dam near Yerraguntla village in Garladinne mandal in Anantapur district. According to Anantapur rural DSP Venkata Siva Reddy, 84-year-old Obulamma used to reside alone at her home in Yerraguntla while her family members stayed in Hyderabad.

About 15 days ago, Obulamma lent her 7 tolas gold jewellery to a local neighbour identified as Krishnamurthy as there was a function at his home. After a fortnight passed and Krishnamurthy had not responded to Obulamma's repeated requests to return her wealth, she addressed the village elders, who chastised Krishnamurthy and urged him to return the borrowed gold.

On Friday, Krishnamurthy and his family engaged in a verbal war with Obulamma and used an axe to kill the 84-year-old after becoming enraged and harboring resentment. Not stopping at that, they cut her body into multiple pieces and threw it into the Penakacherla dam.

Following a complaint lodged by the elderly woman's family, local police registered a case and took the accused family into custody. Additionally, Obulamma's body was taken out of the dam and submitted for a postmortem.