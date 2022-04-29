Amid the intensified heatwave, power cut remains central issue | 10 updates

The heatwave has envelope the significant cities in India. Amid the heatwave, the power cut remains the major issue. Several states face power cuts due to the shortage of coal. On Thursday, Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain in the national capital chaired an emergency meeting and requested the Centre government to ensure an adequate amount of coal supply. States like Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra have reported power cut issues.

Here are 10 updates:

1) In its statement on Thursday, the government stated that because of the disruption in power supply from the Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, numerous vital institutions, including the Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals, may experience issues with 24-hour power supply.

2) Delhi has been witnessing temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius for many days and is forecast to linger around 44 degrees until Sunday. Before June, the rain is not expected to arrive in the national capital.

3) According to the IMD, the heatwave will intensify in the coming five days in states such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha; an orange alert has been issued. In Haryana, Gurgaon, the mercy reached 45.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

4) Rajasthan has also scheduled power outages for factories to meet the increased demand. As per Reuters, the state utility stated in light of the current power crisis, they have decided to impose scheduled cuts.

5) While IMD warns of a heatwave surge, the power demand is also expected to rise further.

6) Officials in the western state of Gujarat are preparing to deal with a potential surge in patients due to the intensified heatwave. As per Reuters, Gujarat's health secretary Manoj Aggarwal stated that because of the rise in temperatures, they had issued an advisory to hospitals to set up special wards for heat stroke and other heat-related diseases.

7) Since 2010, more than 6,000 people in India have died due to heatwaves, as per AFP.

8) On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi issued a stark warning about the rising temperature. The PM stated that the temperatures rise rapidly and much earlier than usual. We are experiencing fires in different places, including jungles, buildings, and hospitals.

9) As the temperature increases, water shortage is likely to hit farmers.

10) Previously, there were concerns in the country about power outages caused by a lack of coal in October.

