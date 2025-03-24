user
Kathua Terror Encounter: 'Husband held at gunpoint...' Woman recounts harrowing ordeal; Read

Security forces launched a major search operation in Jammu & Kashmir’s Sanyal village after intelligence reports indicated terrorist presence. An intense gunfight erupted, with nearly 250 rounds fired, causing fear among locals.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

Kathua: Following an intense exchange of gunfire between security forces and terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday evening, eyewitnesses shared chilling accounts of the incident. Search operations are ongoing after reports emerged that three to five terrorists were sighted in the area. One of the harrowing experiences involved a 48-year-old woman who narrowly escaped harm as armed militants held her husband at gunpoint inside a nursery close to the international border.

"The terrorists were holding my husband at gunpoint and also asked me to come near. But my husband signalled me to escape and I started running away. One of the terrorists tried to stop me but in vain as I started shouting, which attracted the attention of two more persons who were cutting grass," Anita Devi told PTI.

250 rounds of intense gunfire heard

District Development Councillor Karan Kumar stated that approximately "250 rounds of intense gunfire" were exchanged during the encounter. "The entire village is gripped by fear due to the presence of terrorists. We heard nearly 250 rounds of heavy firing," he said.

The security operation was initiated following intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of terrorists inside a dhok—a term used locally for an enclosure—located within a nursery in Sanyal village, roughly five kilometers from the Pakistan border.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to neutralize the threat.​

The operation commenced following credible reports indicating the presence of three to five terrorists in the dense forest area near Sanyal village in Hiranagar. As the security personnel advanced, they intercepted the infiltrators, leading to a fierce gunbattle. The exchange of fire is ongoing, with intermittent gunshots echoing through the forested terrain. Given the challenging topography, the operation is expected to extend over a prolonged period. ​

