Districts in West Bengal to experience severe heatwave till April 30: IMD

The IMD stated that the heatwave conditions are possibly observed over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and interior Gangetic West Bengal.

As heatwave continues to grip the entire nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings in several districts in West Bengal until April 30.

The IMD tweeted that the heatwave conditions are possibly observed over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and interior Gangetic West Bengal. Also, in Odisha's interior, from April 27 to 30.

The region is primarily affected by the west to north-westerly winds following the IMD. Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Jhargram, and Birbhum districts in South Bengal are likely to experience heat waves.

The maximum temperature surpassed the 40-degrees celsius in many districts, with Bankura reporting 43.7 degrees celsius, Purulia with 42.8 degrees celsius, Jhargram logged 42.5 degrees celsius, East Burdwan, Burdwan with 42.4 degrees celsius, with others.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that the state's summer holiday to prepone to May 2 due to the state's heatwave. Additionally, caution is being advised for vulnerable people.

Also Read: No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD

Also Read: Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD

Also Read: Delhi to witness severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, April 9