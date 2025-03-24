Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Murder to Dirty Picture; Top 7 must-see films

Entertainment
This Anurag Basu film established Emraan Hashmi as a leading performer
Emraan Hashmi played a cameraman in Dibakar Banerjee's political thriller
This crime drama starring Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi established Hashmi's Bollywood career to a huge extent
Emraan Hashmi played a bookie wo fixed matches in this crime romance drama
Emraan Hashmi played Dawood Ibrahim's role in Milan Luthria's gangster drama
In this Vidya Balan starrer Slik Smitha's bio-pic, Emraan Hashmi played a love-struck director
This Mohit Suri directed movie failed to make it's mark on the box-office but was hailed for it's soul stringing songs
