Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 ahead of Assembly elections; READ

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will officially assume charge as Kerala's BJP state president today. He will reportedly launch 'Mission 2026' to strengthen the party organization and prepare for the Kerala Assembly elections.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 8:19 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the newly appointed Kerala BJP State President, is set to launch "Mission 2026" with a clear focus on the upcoming Assembly elections. He plans to revamp the party's organizational structure by bringing together both senior leaders and youth leaders. Additionally, Chandrasekhar has outlined district-specific strategies for the upcoming local body elections.

The official announcement of Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s appointment as Kerala BJP President will be made today at 11 AM by central observer Prahlad Joshi. Rajeev Chandrasekhar succeeds K Surendran, who served as the party's state president for five consecutive years. The former Union Minister will now spearhead BJP’s leadership in Kerala.

On Sunday (Mar 23), Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed two sets of nomination papers for the post of state president. The process was witnessed by key BJP leaders from Kerala and Union Ministers, including Suresh Gopi and George Kurian. The nomination received unanimous support from the state leadership, with prominent leaders such as Kummanam Rajasekharan, V Muraleedharan, PK Krishnadas, and MT Ramesh present during the submission.

Reacting to the announcement, BJP leader Sobha Surendran called the decision a welcome move, expressing confidence in Chandrasekhar’s ability to lead the party effectively in Kerala. She noted that the decision was unanimous. MT Ramesh stated that Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a familiar and respected figure in Kerala and predicted that the party would achieve significant success under his leadership.

Chandrasekhar (60) brings with him 20 years of political experience. He has previously held the position of Union Minister of State, overseeing the Ministries of Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as well as Jal Shakti.

He has been a three-time Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament representing Karnataka and has also served as the national spokesperson for the BJP. Additionally, he holds the post of vice-chairman in the NDA’s Kerala wing.

How will Rajeev Chandrasekhar's expertise will help grow BJP's position in Kerala?

The BJP’s central leadership has positioned him as the face of a modern, development-oriented Kerala model, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. His ability to communicate complex ideas effectively and engage with new voter groups, including the youth, was evident during his candidacy in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Known for his corporate background and policy expertise, Chandrasekhar’s leadership style includes data-driven approaches and presentations rather than conventional political rhetoric. The BJP leadership sees his appointment as part of a larger strategy to create a Kerala-specific model of Modi’s development politics.

The party hopes that under Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Kerala unit will expand its support base and improve its performance in both local and state-level elections. His appointment is widely seen as an effort to bring fresh energy to the party and to leverage his experience in both governance and development-focused initiatives.

