Can Actelis Deliver On Q4 Hopes? Retail Traders Lean Bullish Ahead Of Results

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) is expected to post a surge in revenue, while losses are expected to narrow in the fourth quarter. The company’s stock gained nearly 1% in Friday’s after-hours trading session, ahead of the Q4 results.

According to Koyfin data, Actelis is expected to report a loss of $0.02 per share in Q4, narrowing from $0.07 that it reported a year earlier.

Wall Street expects Actelis’ revenue to triple to $3 million in Q4 from the year-ago period.

The Fremont, California-based company provides a range of networking solutions, geared towards industry and enterprise use cases, as well as defense.

Earlier this month, Actelis bagged orders from a Hungarian utility provider and the Venture County in California to modernize their communications networks.

According to The Fly, analysts at Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of Actelis with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $5 price target. This implies an upside of nearly 359% from Friday’s closing price.

The brokerage highlighted that Actelis solutions offer competitive advantages in performance and security. It also noted that the company’s solutions are network-agnostic and provide high levels of security and integration.

Actelis has also bagged several orders from utilities and government organizations in the U.S. and a few other European countries to optimize networks.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Actelis showed optimism about the company’s prospects ahead of the Q4 results.

One user highlighted that the stock’s technical analysis shows there is a “bull flag.”

Another user said they are “excited” for the company’s earnings.

Actelis’ stock has declined more than 19% year-to-date.

