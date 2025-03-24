user
user

Can Actelis Deliver On Q4 Hopes? Retail Traders Lean Bullish Ahead Of Results

The Fremont, California-based company provides a range of networking solutions, geared towards industry and enterprise use cases, as well as defense.

Can Actelis Deliver On Q4 Hopes? Retail Traders Lean Bullish Ahead Of Results
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) is expected to post a surge in revenue, while losses are expected to narrow in the fourth quarter. The company’s stock gained nearly 1% in Friday’s after-hours trading session, ahead of the Q4 results.

According to Koyfin data, Actelis is expected to report a loss of $0.02 per share in Q4, narrowing from $0.07 that it reported a year earlier.

Wall Street expects Actelis’ revenue to triple to $3 million in Q4 from the year-ago period.

The Fremont, California-based company provides a range of networking solutions, geared towards industry and enterprise use cases, as well as defense.

Earlier this month, Actelis bagged orders from a Hungarian utility provider and the Venture County in California to modernize their communications networks.

According to The Fly, analysts at Litchfield Hills initiated coverage of Actelis with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $5 price target. This implies an upside of nearly 359% from Friday’s closing price.

The brokerage highlighted that Actelis solutions offer competitive advantages in performance and security. It also noted that the company’s solutions are network-agnostic and provide high levels of security and integration.

Actelis has also bagged several orders from utilities and government organizations in the U.S. and a few other European countries to optimize networks.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Actelis showed optimism about the company’s prospects ahead of the Q4 results.

One user highlighted that the stock’s technical analysis shows there is a “bull flag.”

Another user said they are “excited” for the company’s earnings.

Actelis’ stock has declined more than 19% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coty Sells Entire Stake In SKKN Back To Kim Kardashian: Retail Applauds Move

Coty Sells Entire Stake In SKKN Back To Kim Kardashian: Retail Applauds Move

Embraer Stock In Spotlight After Wolfe Research Downgrades On Material Risk From Trump Tariffs

Embraer Stock In Spotlight After Wolfe Research Downgrades On Material Risk From Trump Tariffs

PDD Holdings’ Retail Watchers Stay Optimistic Despite Analyst Downgrades After Q4 Earnings

PDD Holdings’ Retail Watchers Stay Optimistic Despite Analyst Downgrades After Q4 Earnings

Sensex Nifty extend gains for second week as Trump announces 'Reciprocal Tariffs Day' AJR

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for second week as Trump announces 'Reciprocal Tariffs Day'

Retail Divided Over Market Trajectory After S&P 500 Snaps 4-Week Losing Streak: Trump’s Policies Viewed As Major Pushback

Retail Divided Over Market Trajectory After S&P 500 Snaps 4-Week Losing Streak: Trump’s Policies Viewed As Major Pushback

Recent Stories

Easy Coconut Vermicelli Recipe for Iftar in Under 20 Minutes iwh

Quick Coconut Sewai Recipe for Iftar in Under 20 Minutes

IPL 2025: Dhoni's 'out of world' stumping of MI's SKY leaves CSK star Noor Ahmad amazed; revisit moment watch snt

IPL 2025: Dhoni's 'out of world' stumping of MI's SKY leaves CSK star Noor Ahmad amazed; revisit moment| WATCH

NEET UG 2025 Strategy Tips to Score 700 Plus Marks Effectively iwh

NEET UG 2025: Strategy to Score 700+ Marks for Medical Aspirants

Mutual Funds made easy: A step-by-step guide for beginners in India AJR

Mutual Funds made easy: A step-by-step guide for beginners in India

BREAKING: 'Nobody should go beyond law, Constitution & rules': Ajit Pawar on Kunal Kamra row (WATCH) shk

'Nobody should go beyond law, Constitution & rules': Ajit Pawar reacts to Kunal Kamra row (WATCH)

Recent Videos

🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Video Icon
Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon