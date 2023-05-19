Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid soaring temperature, Kerala likely to receive heavy rains for next five days: IMD

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is going to receive substantial rainfall over the course of the next five days as the southwest monsoon continues to progress over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands, and the South Andaman Sea on Friday.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 19, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    From Friday to Tuesday, isolated regions around the state are predicted to see rain combined with wind, thunder, and lightning.

    According to the IMD, Kerala could experience hot and uncomfortable weather on Friday and Saturday as a result of the high temperatures and humid air.

    The weather department predicted earlier this week that the monsoon's entry into the mainland would occur slightly later than the usual date of June 1.

    "Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea today," the India Meteorological Department said.

    Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 3-4 days, it said.

    On Tuesday, the weather office said that the onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of four days.

    The monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.

    Agriculture contributes around 15 percent to India's 3.5 trillion dollar economy and a good monsoon helps recharge aquifers and reservoirs besides watering the farms.

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 6:46 PM IST
