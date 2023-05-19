Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Navy's P8I surveillance aircraft locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel; offers additional assistance

    The capsized Chinese vessel, Lupeng Yuanyu 028, had 39 people on board, which include 17 Chinese mariners, 17 Indonesian mariners and five Philippine mariners.

    Indian Navy's P8I surveillance aircraft locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel; offers additional assistance
    First Published May 19, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    New Delhi: Indian Navy’s maritime surveillance aircraft P8I located the capsized Chinese fishing vessel on Friday, a day after it was pressed in to carry out a search and rescue operation in the Indian Ocean.

    The P8I aircraft undertook an extensive search in the area and located the position of the capsized boat.

    Soon after locating the position, the P8I aircraft relayed the message to China’s People Liberation of Army (Navy) warships for further assistance.

    Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said: “The P8I has also sighted the fishing vessel’s liferaft and guided fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 017 towards it.”

    He further added that the Indian Navy is on standby to provide any additional assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts.

    The sunk Chinese Fishing Vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 had 39 crew onboard from China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

    So far, as per the Chinese transport ministry, two people are confirmed dead.

    A total of 10 vessels, including three Chinese navy ships are carrying out on-site search and rescue work.

    On Thursday, the Chinese embassy in India tweeted, "Truly appreciate the timely help," sighting the Indian Navy's statement. Countries such as Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the Maldives and the Philippines have extended emergency assistance and sent sympathies for the Chinese boat.

