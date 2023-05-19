The Kerala Story ban: From Abir to Saswata Chatterjee, Bengali actors comment on decision

From Abir to Saswata Chatterjee, Bengali actors have come out and commented on the Kerala Story ban

Filmmaker Kamaleshwar Mukherjee from Bengal, stated, "First of all, I haven't seen the movie. I believe that no movie should be prohibited. Make another propaganda movie if you think this one is propaganda. One thing that should be kept in mind is that films can either improve society or provide a very different image of society. Protests are then acceptable, but they are not forbidden.

The West Bengal government has informed the Supreme Court that The Kerala Story is based on falsified information and contains hate speech that could stoke tensions between the communities and hurt feelings among them.

Act Saswata Chatterjee stated to a reputable media outlet, "I don't favour any film bans. Hollywood doesn't seem to have any films that are outlawed. They produce films mocking the president. Everything should be viewed objectively. If I'm banning a movie, that means I'm accepting full responsibility for it; otherwise, why bother?

Abir Chatterjee continued, "I think it is questionable what choice was made after the certification has been completed. However, the total situation must also consider how moviegoers respond after witnessing it.

