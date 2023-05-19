Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story ban: From Abir to Saswata Chatterjee, Bengali actors comment on decision

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 19, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    Filmmaker Kamaleshwar Mukherjee from Bengal, stated, "First of all, I haven't seen the movie. I believe that no movie should be prohibited. Make another propaganda movie if you think this one is propaganda. One thing that should be kept in mind is that films can either improve society or provide a very different image of society. Protests are then acceptable, but they are not forbidden.

    The West Bengal government has informed the Supreme Court that The Kerala Story is based on falsified information and contains hate speech that could stoke tensions between the communities and hurt feelings among them.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details

    Act Saswata Chatterjee stated to a reputable media outlet, "I don't favour any film bans. Hollywood doesn't seem to have any films that are outlawed. They produce films mocking the president. Everything should be viewed objectively. If I'm banning a movie, that means I'm accepting full responsibility for it; otherwise, why bother?

    Abir Chatterjee continued, "I think it is questionable what choice was made after the certification has been completed. However, the total situation must also consider how moviegoers respond after witnessing it.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan makes debut as ad director featuring father Shah Rukh Khan

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
