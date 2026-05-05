A US woman’s viral video captures her lively shopping experience in Indian markets, highlighting the chaos, bargaining culture, and vibrant atmosphere that left her both surprised and fascinated.

Busy streets, colourful sights, and non-stop bargaining—shopping in Indian markets is a whole different ball game. It often leaves foreigners completely amazed. A video by Katy Sharma, an American woman living in India, is now grabbing everyone's attention on social media for this very reason. She shared her experience of shopping in the scorching heat and compared it with how things are done in America.

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Katy says that unlike the quiet shopping trips in the US, Indian markets are loud and chaotic. 'Indian markets are like social gatherings,' she wrote in the video's caption. 'Bargaining is totally normal here, but in America, prices are fixed. While American stores are AC and quiet, India gives you the feeling of an open-air festival.'

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US Woman Pays ₹800 for 2 Towels, Netizens Say 'You Got Scammed!'

During a shopping trip in 40-degree heat, Katy mentioned that she paid ₹800 for two towels. This is the part that got everyone talking. People in the comments section immediately told her she was overcharged. Many pointed out that she paid the 'tourist price' and still needs to master the art of bargaining.

But the shopping trip wasn't a complete loss. Katy shared that a ₹90 paneer bread pakoda she had afterwards completely refreshed her.

Katy also observed that in India, you find separate sellers for fruits, spices, and clothes. In America, she explained, everything is labelled, branded, and looks the same. She added that the colours, smells, and sounds of an Indian market are an experience that awakens all your senses.

Summing up the general feeling, one user commented, 'Indian markets are not just a shopping place, they are an emotion.'

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