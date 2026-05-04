A horrifying video from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has gone viral, showing a man on a motorcycle repeatedly punching the woman seated behind him. The public act of domestic abuse, captured near Studio Square, has ignited a fierce debate on social media regarding women's safety and the psychology of abuse.

Social media has been rocked by a horrifying video taken in the streets of Odisha that shows a vicious act of domestic abuse in plain sight. The video, which was shot close to Studio Square in Bhubaneswar, shows a man riding a motorbike with one hand while continuously punching and pulling the woman seated behind him with the other.

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A heated discussion on women's safety and the psychology of abuse has been sparked on X (previously Twitter) by the blatant nature of the attack, which took place on a public road with no consideration for the law or the victim's safety. The video was brought to light by user Tarun Gautam, who tagged the authorities, stating: “He is literally punching her while riding bike with one hand in full public view. I don’t even want to imagine what he’d do to her in private."

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The woman's head and neck are repeatedly struck by the man in the video. The victim's absence of physical retribution is perhaps more eerie than the violence itself.

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Social Media Reacts

As one user pointed out the visible trauma, saying, “Her lack of reaction says that this is a regular occurrence for her. I hope that man gets jailed and she doesn’t have to see him again."

One cynical user warned against intervention, claiming, “You’ll be surprised that many women actually like such men and won’t leave them… Be careful of what you’re posting." But one user offered a deeper perspective: “I feel terrible for these women who just don’t find guts to stand up for themselves and give it back. Abuse is a strange thing for some people… Maybe is devotion, maybe its financial… whatever it is, just sucks."