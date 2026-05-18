A school fancy dress competition has given the internet’s latest wholesome viral moment after a little girl dressed as Maggi noodles charmed millions online, even earning a reaction from food delivery platform Swiggy Instamart.

A school fancy dress competition has given the internet’s latest wholesome viral moment after a little girl dressed as Maggi noodles charmed millions online, even earning a reaction from food delivery platform Swiggy Instamart.

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The now-viral video features little Avisha dressed head-to-toe as everyone’s favourite instant noodles brand, complete with a bright yellow outfit, curly noodle-inspired detailing, and a dramatic Maggi-themed crown. Shared on Avisha’s Instagram account, the clip has already crossed 5.4 million views, turning the child into what social media users are calling a “2-minute superstar.”

With her striking costume, Avisha looked as though she had stepped straight out of a Maggi packet and onto a fashion runway. Standing beside her was another child dressed as French fries, unintentionally creating what many online users described as the cutest “junk-food cinematic universe” ever seen at a school event.

The internet quickly fell in love with the adorable moment. Social media users flooded the comments section with humorous and heartwarming reactions, with some writing, “This is the content I pay internet bills for,” while others joked that the video suddenly made them crave Maggi at 11 in the morning.

Joining the online frenzy was Swiggy Instamart, which called the clip “the best reel on the internet” — praise that many users felt carried extra weight coming from a platform known for delivering comfort food.