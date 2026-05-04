An interview with Alia Bhatt is going viral on social media. In this video, during a talk with her, Sadhguru makes a statement that clearly addresses the subject of nepotism.

The argument about nepotism in Bollywood has flared up once more. Sadhguru's conversation with Alia Bhatt triggered the controversy. In fact, during a recent chat with Alia Bhatt, Sadhguru made a comment that caused quite a stir on social media. A video of Sadhguru's interaction with Alia is extensively shared on X (previously Twitter).

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Social media users shared this video, which was widely seen and became popular across several platforms.

What exactly did Sadhguru say?

In the video, Sadhguru assures Alia Bhatt, "I don't intend to offend you. You are an excellent actor; nevertheless, in Chennai alone, there may be thousands of 'Alia Bhatts' like you. The folks around you have always been supportive and mentored you. It is precisely because of this that you have attained your current position. Many bright persons are unable to reach their full potential because they do not receive adequate assistance.

This is a clip from an interview with Alia Bhatt in which Sadhguru discusses the value of talent vs nurture. He expressly acknowledged that, while Alia is a capable actor, her success is due to a combination of skill, the system, and her connections.

X users react

After the post went viral on social media, users described it as an "epic roast" and a "live burn." Many comments suggested that Sadhguru had effectively roasted Alia. One user wrote, "Even a spiritual leader is well aware of the nepotism prevalent in Bollywood."

Another commented, "Alia is a good actress, but she received such extensive support largely because of KJo." Citing the South Indian film industry as an example, some users argued that while nepotism exists everywhere, it operates in a particularly "vile" manner in Bollywood, where opportunities, specifically film roles, are often "snatched away" from other actors.

One user wrote, "Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Prabhas come from film families, yet they do not snatch films away from others." However, some people defended Sadhguru's comment, arguing that it was not an insult, but rather a profound point regarding "nurture versus talent." One user wrote, “Watch the entire interview; understand the context.”