Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised PM Modi's absence during a domestic crisis, slammed his foreign tours, and questioned the heavy security for BJP leaders. He also alleged BJP control over national institutions like NEET.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a multi-pronged attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence during a domestic crisis, criticising the heavy-handed security of state leaders, and alleging total BJP control over national institutions like NEET.

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Raut Questions PM Modi's Priorities and Foreign Policy

Taking a direct swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raut alleged that the country has plunged into crisis immediately following the elections, a situation he claimed both he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had previously predicted. "Where is Modi? He is on a foreign tour of seven countries," Raut said. "The BJP is in a state of happiness, celebrating his welcome in the Netherlands. But Modi should come here--our culture is going into the abyss."

Raut further questioned the Prime Minister's foreign policy independence, aiming for India's global positioning and economic decisions. "Why didn't you talk about the Iran war? Did America not tell you or allow you to buy oil from Russia? We say this is a 'Trump-dependent' India."

Refering to Sweden conferring the 'Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross' on PM Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said the Prime Minister is telling us not to go on foreign trips, but he himself is visiting countries. "He will complete the century in getting awards. He gets the highest award in whatever country he visits... What will he do with this award?... He is telling us not to go on foreign trips, and he himself is visiting countries," Raut said.

Criticism of VIP Convoys

Raut did not spare local and union leadership regarding public convenience and security convoys. He brought up a recent incident in Pune where a social worker recorded video evidence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's convoy causing massive traffic blockades. "Fadnavis was in Pune, and a social worker made a video of his convoy. Police blocked the roads yesterday. You came to know that the nation is in crisis after the elections. Rahul Gandhi had predicted it. We had predicted it. Where is Modi? He is on a foreign tour of seven countries," Raut said.

"Devendra should appeal (to the public, or reduce this behaviour). How many tours do you have to do? Everyone has a strategy, but you are just sitting in the Prime Minister's or Ministers' chairs," Raut argued. He extended the criticism to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, adding, "Go and see if Amit Shah has removed his convoy. Three major roads of Delhi are closed just for their safety."

This comes amid PM Modi's austerity voluntary "seven appeals" to the public in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis. The conflict has severely disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial transit route for a fifth of the world's energy supply, causing a spike in crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, and pressure on India's foreign exchange reserves. PM Modi's 7 appeals consist of Work-From-Home, postponing gold purchases, curtailing foreign travel & destination weddings, reducing edible oil consumption, lowering chemical fertiliser, prioritising 'Swadeshi' products, and using railways for logistics.

On Adani and Corporate Favouritism

Raut backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent assertions regarding corporate favouritism and corporate clean chits. Commenting on the legal relief being granted to industrialist Gautam Adani, Raut noted, "Gautam Adani is being released. Rahul Gandhi is right in saying that there are still files left (to be uncovered)."

Notably, the US Securities and Exchange Commission settled a civil lawsuit against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, subject to court approval, reported Reuters, citing court records.

According to media reports, Court documents show that Gautam Adani agreed to pay civil penalties of $6 million, while his nephew Sagar Adani agreed to pay $12 million. The proposed settlement doesn't include an admission of guilt, said news reports.

Raut on Maharashtra Politics

Turning his attention to Maharashtra state politics and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split, Raut fiercely defended the legacy of the state's veteran leaders. He claimed that the factions led by Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde hold no political legitimacy. "This was never a party (Ajit Pawar faction). This is a group. The original party is Sharad Pawar's and Uddhav Thackeray's. Shinde's ideology is Balasaheb's, which means ours," he said.

Raut blamed internal instigators for fracturing the NCP, stating, "The people who were involved in turning Ajit Dada's head are leaders like Dhananjay Munde."

Judicial Pressure and Media Criticism

When questioned about the ongoing disqualification and party symbol hearings, Raut alleged that immense political pressure is being applied to judicial processes. He insisted that decisions must strictly follow the articles of the Constitution.

When reporters pressed him on a controversial "cockroach" analogy he previously used regarding institutional actors or critics, Raut fired back at the media, stating, "You distorted my statement. The judges must have sat like this. How will you judge? You will comment on anything and anyone... This is not a private property verdict."

He also defended party chief Uddhav Thackeray's perceived absence from certain front-line battles, asserting, "Uddhav Thackeray was present whenever and wherever he was needed."

NEET Irregularities and BJP Control

Finally, addressing the growing national outrage surrounding the NEET examination irregularities, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP claimed the corruption is a symptom of a much larger systemic issue. "These are all BJP people," Raut concluded. "All the premier institutions in the country are currently under the absolute control of the BJP. Everything is with them, and this is the result."

(ANI)