Telangana CM Revanth Reddy challenged BRS chief KCR to a debate on farmers' welfare, claiming his govt spent Rs 1.70 lakh crore on farmers in 2.5 years. He highlighted loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa, and job creation, refuting opposition claims.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday challenged BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to a debate in the State Assembly on farmers' welfare during the 10-year BRS regime and the Congress government's tenure.

Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy after launching the distribution of Smart Ration Cards, the Chief Minister claimed that the Congress-led "People's Government" had spent Rs 1.70 lakh crore on farmers in just two-and-a-half years.

Congress Govt's Farmer Welfare Initiatives

"Let us discuss the good we have done for farmers and the injustice inflicted on them during the 10-year BRS rule," Revanth Reddy said, listing various measures undertaken by his government for the farming community.

The Chief Minister said assistance under Rythu Bharosa had been increased to Rs 12,000 and that Rs 36,000 crore had so far been deposited into farmers' accounts through the scheme. He said the government had also waived farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, spending Rs 21,000 crore, which he described as an unparalleled measure anywhere in the country.

Revanth Reddy urged BJP leaders to study Central Government reports concerning the financial condition of farmers in Telangana. He further claimed that in 32 months, the government had transferred Rs 90,000 crore to farmers' accounts towards the purchase of paddy.

Smart Rations and Other Welfare Measures

"Our government is creating a culture that respects farmers as kings and recognises their dignity," he said. Speaking about the Smart Ration Cards, the Chief Minister said ration cards were not merely pieces of paper but represented the dignity of poor families.

He questioned whether the BJP or BRS had ever distributed fine-quality rice to poor households during their respective periods in power.

According to Revanth Reddy, the Congress party had historically played a role in establishing ration shops for distributing essential commodities to the poor. He said people were now discussing fine rice, Indiramma houses and Aarogyasri, and claimed that providing fine-quality rice to poor households was an achievement of the present Congress government. He also alleged that the BJP and BRS were "two sides of the same coin".

Rebuttal on Power Shortages

The Chief Minister strongly rejected Opposition allegations regarding power shortages in Telangana. "Has the state witnessed power outages even for a single moment during these 32 months?" he asked, while claiming that farmers in every village were being provided 24-hour free electricity. He said his government had proved wrong the warnings issued by BRS leaders regarding paddy cultivation and was providing a Rs 500 bonus for fine-variety paddy.

Focus on Youth Employment

Turning to the state's youth, Revanth Reddy appealed to them not to fall into what he described as the Opposition's trap of false propaganda. He announced that the government would take responsibility for conducting recruitment regularly, with job recruitment processes to be undertaken every six months.

"We take responsibility for providing you with jobs," the Chief Minister said. He alleged that some individuals were conspiring for political power and cautioned young people against falling for such tactics.

"Youth should not fall for their tricks. Focus on preparing for your examinations. We will neither deny your rights nor take away your opportunities," he said. Revanth Reddy claimed that 72,000 government jobs had already been filled in two-and-a-half years and that notifications had been issued for another 10,000 posts.

Housing Schemes and Social Pensions

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous BRS government over its promise to provide double-bedroom houses to poor families. He claimed that the Congress government had sanctioned seven lakh houses within two years and said Indiramma houses were being constructed across the state. "There will not be a single village without Indiramma houses," he said.

He also highlighted pension support for single women, handloom weavers and toddy tappers. He urged all eligible beneficiaries to apply for the pensions, saying that providing the benefits would be the government's responsibility.

Attack on Opposition

Revanth Reddy said the Congress government was working to take Telangana forward after what he described as the damage caused during the previous BRS regime. Seeking continued public support, he appealed to the people to support his government until 2034.

The Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Opposition over allegations of occult practices against his government. "Who performed black magic against the people?" he asked. Referring to an alleged visit by BRS leaders to temples in Tamil Nadu, Revanth Reddy questioned why they had allegedly gone there secretly and performed what he described as 'Kshudra Pujas'.

He also referred to notices issued to TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, saying that political opponents were reacting when the Congress spoke what it considered the truth. Revanth Reddy said that despite such opposition, he believed divine blessings were with his government and cited the filling of the Yellampalli reservoir during an El Nino-related drought as an example.

Praise for Jagga Reddy

The Chief Minister also praised senior Congress leader T. Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, for his commitment to strengthening the Congress organisation and serving the people.

Revanth Reddy clarified that the decision on whether Jagga Reddy would contest from Sangareddy would be taken by Rahul Gandhi. "If Rahul Gandhi is Rama, then Jagganna is like Hanuman. This Hanuman never defies the word of Rama," Revanth Reddy said.

He praised Jagga Reddy for remaining among the people even after electoral setbacks and for placing public service above personal and family considerations. He appealed to the people to support the senior Congress leader.

The Sangareddy speech brought farmer welfare, welfare delivery and employment to the centre of the Congress government's political narrative while simultaneously mounting a direct challenge to the BRS leadership.

The Chief Minister's invitation to K Chandrashekhar Rao for an Assembly debate has also put the performance record of the previous BRS government and the claims of the present Congress government under sharper political scrutiny.

For the Congress, the message is one of welfare delivery, employment and development. For the Opposition, the claims are likely to invite further political and factual scrutiny. For Telangana's voters, however, the larger question remains whether the competing promises and claims translate into sustained improvements in the lives of farmers, poor families and the state's youth. (ANI)