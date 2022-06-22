Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ambubachi Mela to begin today; devotees and sadhus gather at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

    Due to the dire situation with Covid-19, the mela was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

    Guwahati, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    Thousands of devotees and sadhus from West Bengal, Odisha, and other parts of the state have gathered at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, for the Ambubachi Mela, which begins on Wednesday evening, June 23, 2022.

    The Ambubachi Mahayog will begin on Wednesday at 8.18 pm, with the temple doors closing for three days with Prabriti. The temple will open on Sunday morning, following Nibritti at 8.41 am. 

    Ambubachi is the largest religious congregation in the northeast, attracting thousands of devotees, tantriks, sadhus, and tourists. It's a special time for Mantra Siddhi for tantric believers. Ambubachi is distinguished because it commemorates the presiding goddess's annual menstrual cycle. According to legend, her yoni (reproductive organ) fell where the temple now stands. Ancient Kamrupa and Kamakhya are revered destinations because they are mentioned in ancient texts such as the 'Yogini Tantra' and the 'Kalika Puran.'

    On Tuesday, Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha reviewed the final preparations. He stated that all preparations for the mela had been completed, including security and shelter camps with basic amenities for devotees.

    He explained that the mela would be organised around the theme 'Swachhata' (cleanliness). "We have put a lot of emphasis on Swachhata, and for that, we have employed around 1500 cleaning workers at the temple and the three devotee shelter camps." "750 of the 1,500 cleaning workers were hired specifically for the mela, with the remainder being regular GMC employees," he added.

    Furthermore, the district administration has set up nine medical camps across the hill to provide medical assistance to devotees during the mela. However, the district administration has not scheduled any Covid-19 screenings for devotees at the temple, the Guwahati railway station, or the city's inter-state bus terminal.
     

