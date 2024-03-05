Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ambala-Chandigarh Highway re-opens after 22 days amid farmers' protest; check details

    For the past 21 days, hundreds of farmers have been camped at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Their "Dilli Chalo" march, initiated on February 13, faced resistance at the borders, preventing their entry into the national capital.

    The Ambala-Chandigarh Highway was on Tuesday (March 5) finally reopened bringing an end to its 22-day closure due to the ongoing farmers' protest. The Haryana government decided to remove barricades placed on the National Highway between Ambala and Chandigarh, allowing traffic to resume. However, the farmers continued their demonstrations in the vicinity.

    Despite the reopening of the highway, protesting farmers are gearing up for a march towards Delhi on March 6. Additionally, various farmers' unions have called for a railway track blockade on March 10, scheduled between 12 pm to 4 pm.

    For the past 21 days, hundreds of farmers have been camped at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Their "Dilli Chalo" march, initiated on February 13, faced resistance at the borders, preventing their entry into the national capital.

    The agitating farmers have presented a list of ten demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) across all crops, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s formula, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for both farmers and laborers, a freeze on electricity tariff hikes, withdrawal of police cases, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives during a previous agitation in 2020-21, among other issues.

