Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur slams media for misrepresentation following BJP ticket denial

    The Hindutva activist voiced her dissatisfaction with the media's portrayal of her remarks, asserting her displeasure and announcing her decision not to engage with them any longer. She cited what she believed to be five years of continuous defamation aimed at boosting TRP ratings.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur slams media for misrepresentation following BJP ticket denial AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur lashed out at the media, accusing them of distorting her statements, following the party's decision to exclude her from the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Refusing to respond to questions about not being fielded from the Bhopal seat, Sadhvi Pragya Singh accused journalists of defaming her during a conversation with media personnel at her residence.

    The Hindutva activist voiced her dissatisfaction with the media's portrayal of her remarks, asserting her displeasure and announcing her decision not to engage with them any longer. She cited what she believed to be five years of continuous defamation aimed at boosting TRP ratings.

    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

    Sadhvi Pragya Singh, one of the 33 sitting BJP MPs absent from the party's first candidate list, emphasized that she did not seek a ticket previously and wasn't doing so now. She acknowledged that certain words in her past statements may not have pleased Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had previously said that she wouldn't be forgiven. However, she claimed to have apologized to him earlier.

    Urging the media to refer to the video she posted on Facebook in response to the party's decision, Sadhvi Pragya Singh expressed her frustration. In 2019, she faced backlash for praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, as a 'true patriot.'

    PM Modi had publicly expressed his disapproval and had said that he could never forgive her for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

    'Man of the Millennia-Dr Hedgewar': Biography of RSS founder released

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 05 march 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Sidharthan's death: KSU to observe 'Education bandh' across state today; exams will continue

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will now be made in India

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will soon be made in India

    Man of the Millennia-Dr Hedgewar: Biography of RSS founder released

    'Man of the Millennia-Dr Hedgewar': Biography of RSS founder released

    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP gcw

    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

    SBI urges Supreme Court to extend deadline for furnishing data on electoral bonds gcw

    SBI urges Supreme Court to extend deadline for furnishing data on electoral bonds

    Recent Stories

    Celebrations erupt as France becomes 1st country to make abortion a constitutional right; WATCH viral videos AJR

    Celebrations erupt as France becomes 1st country to make abortion a constitutional right; WATCH viral videos

    PM Narendra Modi meets iconic actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai; picture goes viral RBA

    PM Narendra Modi meets iconic actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai; picture goes viral

    Kerala news live 05 march 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Sidharthan's death: KSU to observe 'Education bandh' across state today; exams will continue

    When is Maha Shivratri 2024, March 8 or 9? Know date, puja timing, rituals and more RBA

    When is Maha Shivratri 2024, March 8 or 9? Know date, puja timing, rituals and more

    Here's why morning walk, yoga, and exercise are important for health RKK EAI

    Here's why morning walk, yoga, and exercise are important for health

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon