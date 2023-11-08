Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aluva honour killing: Father poisons daughter to death over interfaith love affair

    An honour killing happened in Aluva where a 14-year-old was poisoned to death by her father for falling in love with a friend of a different religion. The father has been arrested by the police. The funeral of the child will be held today.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 9:33 AM IST

    Ernakulam: A 14-year-old girl was poisoned to death by her father for falling in love with a classmate of a different religion. The girl died while undergoing treatment in hospital. The girl was beaten with a broken wire and then forcefully poured herbicide into the child's mouth. The police have arrested the father. The funeral of the child will be held today.

    The incident took place on October 29. Her father has done this act after forcing her mother and brother out of the house. This enmity is due to her love affair with a classmate. The father found out about the relationship on her phone. The girl's phone was taken away. However, the girl continues her relationship with her classmate using another phone. On Sunday, the father hit his daughter with a wire rod and broke her arms and legs.

    After that, the pesticide sprayed on vegetables was forcefully poured into the girl's mouth. The poisoned girl was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. The father's brutality was given to the police by the daughter herself. The child repeated the same thing to the magistrate, who reached the hospital and gave a statement. Based on the girl's statement the police arrested the father last Wednesday. The child, who was being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit, died yesterday around 4:30 p.m. The father is in jail under judicial custody. The post-mortem of the child will be conducted at Kalamassery Medical College today morning, After that the body will be handed over to her family. 

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
    Video Icon