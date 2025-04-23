Image Credit : ANI

“You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid,” said General Asim Munir.

He emphasized a cultural and religious divide, asserting: “We are not one nation. That is why our forefathers struggled to create this country. Our forefathers and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country. We know how to defend it. My dear brothers, sisters, daughters and sons, please don't forget this story of Pakistan. Don't forget to narrate this story to your next generation so that their bond with Pakistan never weakens.”

As if to directly challenge Indian sovereignty, Munir remarked: “Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle.”

He went further, defending the state's capacity to resist any threat: “Do you think terrorists can take away the destiny of the country? The 1.3 million-strong Indian Army, with all its wherewithal, if they cannot intimidate us, do you think these terrorists can subdue the armed forces of Pakistan?”