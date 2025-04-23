Image Credit : ANI

Pallavi, Manjunath's wife and a manager at the Birur branch of Malnad Areca Marketing Cooperative Society, described the harrowing scene. She said her husband was trying to buy something for their son when gunfire rang out. She saw him fall to the ground in a pool of blood. Both she and her son pleaded with the attackers to shoot them too. But one of the gunmen chillingly told them, “No. Go and tell this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who was in Kashmir at the time for a meeting, confirmed that arrangements were being made to bring the victims’ families home safely.

The attack happened in a location known as “mini-Switzerland”—a remote, beautiful valley that can only be reached by foot or horse. This made rescue work difficult. Locals helped carry the wounded on ponies, while helicopters were used to airlift those seriously injured. The death toll may rise, as several others are still critical. So far, the government has not released an official list of the dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia to return and review the situation.