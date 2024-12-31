Loco pilot narrowly prevents disaster as LPG cylinder found on tracks near Pune

A potentially disastrous incident was averted when the loco pilot of the Secunderabad-Pune Express spotted a 4kg LPG cylinder on the tracks at Uruli Kanchan and applied emergency brakes.

Pune: A potentially dangerous incident was narrowly avoided when the loco pilot of the Secunderabad-Pune Express spotted a fully-loaded 4kg LPG cylinder on the tracks at Uruli Kanchan at around 10:45 PM on Sunday. The train was moving slowly while changing tracks, and the pilot, R.T. Wani, applied the emergency brakes in time to prevent a collision.

The Uruli police registered a case on Monday against unidentified person(s) for mischief with intent to destroy tracks, make rail journeys unsafe, and for reckless acts. Authorities believe the cylinder had been placed on the tracks just moments before the Secunderabad-Pune train passed through the area.

Train manager Ketan Ratnani and the loco pilot immediately contacted the station master, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police responded to the scene.

Following the incident, RPF staff Sharad Walke, 38, filed a complaint on Monday. Uruli Kanchan police inspector Shankar Patil expressed concerns that the cylinder, which was full of gas, may have been placed with the intent to harm the train and its passengers. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to trace the source of the cylinder and identify those responsible.

