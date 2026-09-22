Following a deadly flash flood in Malappuram's Kottappuzha River, Kerala CM VD Satheesan visited victims' families. The death toll has risen to five, with one person still missing. The CM vowed to take precautions to protect the area.

CM Visits Victims' Families, Vows Action

Following the devastating flash flood at TK Colony along the Kottappuzha River in Malappuram's Pookkottumpadam, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday visited the residences of Rafiq and Sajjad, both Vandoor natives who died in the flash flood in Malappuram district. He was seen interacting with the families of the deceased and consoling them during this hard time.

Speaking on the disaster during a media interaction, Satheesan said that the government would work to ensure that the area around the Kottappuzha River is protected going forward. "An unfortunate disaster happened yesterday. Six people were involved in this accident. Five mortal remains were recovered, and one person is still missing... Unfortunately, from the top, there was heavy rain that caused flooding, and water came to this area. This is not a declared tourist spot, but through social media, so many people propagated the beauty of this area. There were more than 50 to 60 people at the time of the accident on the river... We will take necessary precautions to protect this area," he said.

Death Toll Rises as Search Continues

The death toll in the flash flood along the Kottappuzha River in Pookkottumpadam has risen to five after three more bodies were recovered during second-day search operations on Monday. Search teams retrieved the bodies of two Vandoor natives and one person from Karuvarakundu, in addition to two Tirur residents recovered earlier. All five bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

Search teams are continuing efforts to trace Sajitha, a local woman still missing. The second-day search involved teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, police, and volunteers from Trauma Care and other organisations, along with local residents.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

The flash flood hit Kottappuzha at TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam around 5 pm on Sunday. A large number of visitors had gathered along the river that day, from Olarvattom Canal to TK Colony, as well as at Kettungal, Aanakkundu and Balawadippadi near the Koyipra foothills, taking advantage of the holiday. After the water level suddenly rose, around 27 people who were stranded in the middle of the river were rescued by local residents and members of the Muhammad Suhail Treatment Aid Committee. Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and volunteers carried out rescue operations for those stranded and for those swept away. (ANI)