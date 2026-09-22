Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the PM Modi mimicry row, saying Gandhi's 'intellect and mindset' stand exposed. Dhami also slammed Gandhi for his remarks on NSA Ajit Doval, calling it an insult to a 'son of Uttarakhand'.

Dhami Slams Rahul Gandhi Over PM Modi Mimicry

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the mimicry row during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore. The controversy followed a performance by stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani during the programme, where he mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dhami said, "The Prime Minister is far senior in both age and experience and has contributed more to the nation than any other Prime Minister. One ought to show sensitivity towards an elderly woman; there should be a spirit of cooperation and reverence. Yet, he mocks the Prime Minister for giving the chair to an elderly woman. You can judge for yourself the state of his intellect and mindset; he stands completely exposed before the entire nation regarding his intelligence, his thinking, and his sense of dignity."

'Insult to Son of Uttarakhand': Dhami on Rahul's Ajit Doval Remarks

Dhami also targeted Gandhi for his remarks concerning National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, calling it an insult to a son of Uttarakhand. "Ajit Doval, a man honored by both the police and the armed forces, has worked tirelessly across the globe to strengthen India's security, bolster its internal might, and fortify its borders. He is a proud son of Uttarakhand, and the people of the state are outraged today. No amount of condemnation is enough. In fact, insulting the armed forces has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi, part of his daily routine. The aim is to insult those associated with the armed forces and to cast doubt whenever the military achieves a feat, be it a surgical strike, an air strike, or Operation Sindoor," said CM Dhami.

Rahul Gandhi's 'System vs Students' Allegations

At the Indore 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' on Saturday, themed "System vs Students", Gandhi alleged in a presentation titled "Desh par system ka kabza" that India's institutions had been captured by a network of political, administrative, ideological and corporate interests, in which he included Doval. "The struggle is against the system. What is this system? The system has various layers. At the top level sit six individuals who run it. Narendra Modi ji—he handles the intimidation, the acts of beating students, the use of nail-studded batons, and the firing of pellet guns; Amit Shah ji runs it; he is the enforcer. This is Ajit Doval ji, the National Security Advisor. In informal conversations, he says that to control India, one only needs to control 500 people. He has taken control of India's telephones, WhatsApp, and Facebook communications; he orchestrates phone tapping and passes the information to Amit Shah ji and Narendra Modi ji. In the middle is Mohan Bhagwat ji, who deals with ideology; his organisation receives thousands of crores of rupees to run schools, colleges, and institutions. Then, on one side, there is Adani ji, and on the other, Ambani ji...The system has placed its own people in every single institution," he said.

Congress Defends Mimicry as 'Satire'

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, meanwhile, rejected the BJP's allegations and defended the programme and the mimicry performance, calling it "satire".