YSRCP leaders were allegedly attacked by TDP cadres during a protest over irregularities in DSC teacher recruitment. The party, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, demands a CBI probe and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Andhra Pradesh Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that YSRCP leaders and cadres were attacked while peacefully protesting near the Sports Authority office over alleged irregularities in DSC teacher recruitment. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sajjala has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. "We have been demanding a CBI inquiry because the Education Minister is none other than the working president of the ruling party, TDP, and son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh. So when he himself is involved, and it has different dimensions, multifarious with this one, and where all sorts of illegalities have happened, it will depend on the investigation taken up by the state government. When the son of the Chief Minister himself is heading the education ministry, instead of responding to that positively and accepting our public demand, they instead out and out started attacking us in different ways and denying every allegation, saying that everything is in order," he said.

"Today they went to the extreme and attacked our leaders and cadres physically as well...Just because we have given a call and we are going there with a peaceful protest march, we have taken up. And along with them, TDP cadres, who can also be identified in videos, came there, and they started attacking. That itself shows beyond doubt that they are trying to cover up," he added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Scathing Attack

Meanwhile, the YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on the state government over alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment, demanding an impartial Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. The YSRCP chief also strongly condemned the police action against party leaders, students, and unemployed youth during a protest rally in Vijayawada, accusing the ruling administration of using force to suppress democratic dissent.

Questions CM Naidu on X

In a post on X, Jagan questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, asking why the government was "afraid" of ordering a central investigation if the recruitment process was fair. the YSRCP leader wrote, "Mr @ncbn Garu, why are you so afraid and agitated when we demand a CBI inquiry into the DSC scam? Can you and your son, Education Minister Nara Lokesh, simply certify your own recruitment process as transparent? What value does a self-issued certificate from those accused of committing the scam carry? Stop making empty claims. If you have the courage, agree to a CBI inquiry." (ANI)