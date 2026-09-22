Tripura CM Manik Saha has announced that special green corridors will be created in the state for the quick movement of ambulances carrying patients during emergencies, ensuring they do not get stuck in traffic jams.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that special green corridors will be created in the state for the quick movement of ambulances carrying patients during emergencies. According to a release on Monday, CM Saha said that he has held a series of meetings regarding ambulances carrying patients from outside. “We will set up a green corridor so that patients do not get stuck in traffic jams,” he said.

Saha said that the state government is working responsibly to ensure better medical services for the people of the state. "Currently, all the units of the main referral hospitals of the state are being connected with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure. The state government's goal is that no person in the state has to go outside the state for better treatment. Currently, the number of referral patients from the state has significantly reduced. The state government's goal is to bring that number to zero. One of the goals of the state government is to provide better medical services by providing better infrastructure, providing fast medical services and keeping the hospitals of the state clean,” said the Chief Minister.

New ICU and CSSD Units Inaugurated

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) units of the Super Specialty Block at Government Medical College and GBP Hospital in Agartala. The ICU of the Super Specialty Block has nine beds each for men and women, according to the CMO The Chief Minister, who is also the Health Minister of the state, said that in addition to improving health infrastructure, advanced training is being provided to doctors and health workers in a phased manner to efficiently run state-of-the-art medical units.

“Currently, initiatives have been taken to provide digital services in all hospitals. Digital services are already being provided in many hospitals. With the launch of the new ICUs and CSSDs at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital at a total cost of Rs 13.5 crore, it will be possible to provide fast and continuous advanced medical services to the people of the state, and the health safety of the patients will also be ensured. Currently, nine super-specialty blocks are operational to provide advanced medical services,” said Saha.

State-Wide Healthcare Development

He said that in addition to the main referral hospitals in the state, state-of-the-art health infrastructure is being developed at district and sub-divisional level hospitals as well. “One of the goals of the state government is to ensure more and better medical services for the people of the state through transparent work,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister said that GBP Hospital will be brought under state-of-the-art CCTV cameras for 24-hour security, and a separate unit will be developed for this. Special initiatives will also be taken to ensure that necessary generic medicines are always available in the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised the development of health infrastructure as well as coordination between patients, doctors and health workers.

Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, MLA and Chairperson of Rogi Kalyan Samiti Mina Rani Sarkar, Agartala Government Medical College Principal Dr. Tapan Majumder and GBP Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Bidhan Goswami were present. (ANI)