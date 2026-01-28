- Home
A plane carrying NCP chief and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed while attempting an emergency landing in Baramati district on Wednesday morning, as per sources.
Ajit Pawar plane crash Live:Visuals from plane crash site
Ajit Pawar plane crash Live:Five people on board Mumbai to Baramati charter plane dead
Five people on board the Mumbai to Baramati charter plane, which crash landed, have died, said DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), according to news agency ANI.
Ajit Pawar plane crash Live:Plane with Ajit Pawar on board crashes in Baramati
A chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati crash-landed at 8.45 am on Wednesday morning. As per preliminary report, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar was onboard the charter. Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections.
Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and concerned officials were present.