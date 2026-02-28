Shiv Sena's Shaina NC and BJP's Manan Kumar Mishra reacted to Arvind Kejriwal's discharge in the excise policy case, stating it's not a final order. They highlighted that the CBI has the right to appeal the decision in the High Court.

'Not a Final Order': Leaders on Kejriwal's Discharge

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Friday argued the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in the excise policy case, stating that the truth will come out and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has the right to appeal in the High Court to challenge the discharge order. "Even though Arvind Kejriwal has received relief in the liquor policy case, the CBI has the right to appeal in the High Court. The truth will come out. There should be no tampering with justice. There is no vendetta..." she said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, stated that the discharge order given by the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy case is not the final order. "The verdict that recently came is not final. The CBI can go to the High Court against this. A discharge order is not a final order. After this, the prosecution can challenge the order. The collected evidence will then be examined by the High Court, which will pronounce the final verdict. So Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia need not be overly happy at this stage..." he said.

Background of the Excise Policy Case

This comes after the Court's decision to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in Delhi's excise policy case.

The case originated from allegations of corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The CBI had alleged that the policy was framed to benefit certain private liquor licensees by allegedly reducing licence fees and fixing profit margins, resulting in kickbacks and financial loss to the Delhi government.

The FIR was registered by the CBI in August 2022 following a complaint by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. According to the agency, a criminal conspiracy was allegedly hatched at the stage of policy formulation, with deliberate loopholes introduced to favour select entities after the tender process.

With the Special Court's order discharging all accused, the matter at the trial court stage has concluded for now. The legality of that order will now be examined by the Delhi High Court following the CBI's challenge. (ANI)