The tragic Baramati plane crash claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. Flight attendant Pinky Mali’s final call to her father moments before take-off has revealed the deep personal loss behind the tragedy.

Heartbreak has gripped Maharashtra and the nation following the tragic plane crash near Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Among the five lives lost were Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, flight attendant Pinky Mali, the pilot, co-pilot, and a personal security officer. Details of Pinky Mali’s final phone conversation with her father, Shivkumar Mali, have now emerged, highlighting the human toll behind this devastating accident.

Pinky, a resident of Worli, Mumbai, called her father before boarding the Learjet 45, registration VT-SSK, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures.

“Papa, I am flying to Baramati with Ajit Pawar. After dropping him off, I will head to Nanded. We'll talk tomorrow,” she said.

Shivkumar responded that they would speak after her work the following day, but that “tomorrow” never came.

Overwhelmed by grief, Shivkumar Mali said, “I have lost my daughter. I do not know exactly what happened, as I have no technical knowledge about such incidents. I am completely shattered. I just want my daughter’s body so that I can perform her last rites with dignity. That is all I wish for.”

He added that Pinky had been accompanying Ajit Pawar on several official trips in recent weeks.

Details of the Baramati Plane Crash

The Learjet 45 departed from Mumbai at 8:10 am, carrying five people: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer Vidip Jadhav, flight attendant Pinky Mali, Pilot-in-Command Sumit Kapur, and Second-in-Command Shambhavi Pathak.

The aircraft disappeared from radar around 8:45 am and tragically crashed at 8:50 am during its landing attempt near Baramati airport. Ajit Pawar was reportedly en route to address four rallies across Pune district ahead of the 5 February Zilla Parishad elections.

Emergency services, senior security officials, and rescue teams promptly arrived at the crash site. Initial reports suggest that the aircraft lost control during landing, though a detailed investigation is ongoing.

Investigation Underway

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) departed from Delhi for Pune on Wednesday to examine the incident. Authorities are expected to release preliminary findings once the investigation concludes. The probe will focus on technical and operational aspects of the flight, including weather conditions, aircraft performance, and pilot communications.

Impact and Public Response

The tragic deaths of Ajit Pawar and the four others have sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and India. Political leaders, colleagues, and citizens have expressed deep sorrow, remembering Ajit Pawar’s political contributions and highlighting Pinky Mali’s dedication as a flight attendant accompanying senior officials on official trips.