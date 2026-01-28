Ajit Pawar once shared a humorous story of a nerve-wracking helicopter ride with Devendra Fadnavis and Uday Samant, reflecting his wit even amid fear, resurfacing after his tragic plane crash.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday, had once shared a lighthearted story about a nerve-wracking helicopter journey. The anecdote, shared in his signature humourous style, has resurfaced on social media following his death, offering a glimpse into the man behind the public persona.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Flight Through Clouds

The story dates back to July 17, 2024, when Pawar, along with then Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant, was flying from Nagpur to Gadchiroli for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Surjagad Ispat Pvt Ltd, a steel company.

Addressing a gathering after their arrival, Pawar recounted the tense journey.

“When we started from Nagpur in the helicopter, it was fine at first. But later, when the helicopter entered the clouds, I looked this way and that way - there were clouds everywhere. And our Devendra Fadnavis was just sitting there, casually chatting.”

The thick cloud cover left Pawar visibly anxious. He turned to Fadnavis, seeking reassurance:

“I told him (Fadnavis) - 'Look outside, we can't see anything, no trees, no ground, nothing. We are flying blindly through the clouds. Where are we even going?' But he calmly replied - 'Don't worry at all. I have experienced six such incidents so far. Whenever I am in a helicopter or a plane and an accident occurs, nothing happens to me. So, nothing will happen to you either.'"

Scroll to load tweet…

Humour Amid Fear

Pawar’s narrative didn’t shy away from his own nervousness.

“I thought to myself - 'My goodness, what is he saying? I already had a sinking feeling in my stomach! Today is Ashadhi Ekadashi (a holy day), so I was constantly chanting 'Panduranga, Panduranga' (God's name) in my mind. And here was this 'Maharaj' (Fadnavis) giving me advice,” he said.

Despite his apprehension, Pawar said he felt reassured by Fadnavis’ calm demeanor, and the flight concluded safely.

“It is the good deeds of his (Fadnavis) elders that we reached here (safely)...Those good deeds helped us,” he added.

Even Samant, sitting beside Pawar, couldn’t hide his own anxiety.

“But friends, honestly, all of us were quite shaken. Uday Samant was sitting to my right, and he said, 'Dada, Dada, look! The ground is finally visible'. I said - 'Thank God, we can see the ground now!' Jokes apart, everyone must take care,” Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four others were killed when a plane carrying them crashed in Baramati, Pune district, on Wednesday morning. The tragic accident has left a deep void in Maharashtra politics and among those who knew him personally.