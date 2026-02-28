A huge fire erupted at a dyeing company in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Fire Officer Sachin Pawar stated the blaze is 'very intense' and 4-5 fire trucks are at the scene working to extinguish it. No casualties have been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out in a dyeing company in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra on Saturday. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot to control the blaze.

Fire Department Battles Intense Blaze

Fire officer Sachin Pawar stated that the fire is very intense and the fire department is making efforts to control the situation. There are at least five fire trucks present at the scene.

"4-5 fire trucks are present at the scene. Efforts to extinguish the fire are underway... The fire is very intense... " he stated.

No Casualties Reported

So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Further details awaited. (ANI)