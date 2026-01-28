Baramati, the Pawar family’s long-standing political bastion and the constituency that defined Ajit Pawar’s ascent under the dominant influence of his uncle Sharad Pawar, has reportedly also become the site of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s death in a plane crash on Wednesday.

In a tragic twist of fate, the town that elevated Ajit Pawar into one of Maharashtra’s most powerful political figures is now said to have marked the end of his decades-long, eventful political journey.