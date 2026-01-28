- Home
Baramati Irony: Ajit Pawar Dies in Town That Shaped Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Political Journey
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, died in a plane crash in Baramati, the constituency that shaped his political journey. The Pawar stronghold witnessed the full circle of his decades-long political career and legacy.
Baramati: The Cradle and Curtain of Ajit Pawar’s Politics
Baramati, the Pawar family’s long-standing political bastion and the constituency that defined Ajit Pawar’s ascent under the dominant influence of his uncle Sharad Pawar, has reportedly also become the site of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s death in a plane crash on Wednesday.
In a tragic twist of fate, the town that elevated Ajit Pawar into one of Maharashtra’s most powerful political figures is now said to have marked the end of his decades-long, eventful political journey.
Baramati: A Pawar Stronghold Since 1967
For more than five decades, Baramati has remained closely associated with the Pawar political legacy. The constituency has been held by the family since 1967, first under the leadership of Sharad Pawar and, from 1991 onwards, under Ajit Pawar. He began his political career on a Congress ticket and later joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after its formation in 1999, consolidating the party’s influence in the region.
Ajit Pawar’s sustained grassroots connect and hands-on style of politics became the foundation of his dominance in Baramati. His regular engagement with voters and focus on development initiatives helped him build a strong and loyal support base, reinforcing his position as one of Maharashtra’s most influential political leaders.
A Defining Mandate Amid NCP Split
Ajit Pawar’s loyalty and leadership in Baramati were tested and firmly reaffirmed in November 2024. For the first time in the constituency’s political history, Sharad Pawar’s influence was no longer decisive. Voters delivered a resounding victory to Ajit Pawar over his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar, the NCP (SP) candidate, with a margin of 1,00,899 votes.
The outcome effectively settled the political contest in Baramati following the bitter 2023 NCP split, which divided the party with Ajit Pawar leading one faction and Sharad Pawar heading the other. This result highlighted Ajit Pawar’s enduring popularity and consolidated his position as the dominant political force in the constituency.
Election Campaign Marked by Family Rift
The election in Baramati was intensely personal, reflecting the deep divisions within the Pawar family. Sharad Pawar’s camp emphasised what it called a sense of betrayal, while Ajit Pawar’s faction highlighted narratives of family alienation.
Following his decisive victory, Ajit Pawar’s wife and Rajya Sabha MP, Sunetra Pawar, praised the electorate for their steadfast support.
“Baramatikars have shown that they are Dada’s true family,” she said, acknowledging the strong bond between Ajit Pawar and the people of his constituency.
Earlier Clashes and Political Determination
Family loyalties and political ambition have long intersected in Baramati. During a Lok Sabha election, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife, Sunetra Pawar, against Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule.
Although Supriya Sule secured a convincing win, Ajit Pawar later returned to contest the Maharashtra Assembly election, despite having earlier stated he would not run again.
His supporters attributed his subsequent victory to nearly four decades of development work and sustained engagement with the people of Baramati.
Roots, Rise and Rural Influence
Born on 22 July 1959 in Deolali Pravara, Rahuri taluka, Ahmednagar district, Ajit Pawar earned the affectionate title “Ajit Dada” for his constant engagement with citizens and his ability to remain deeply connected to the soil of Maharashtra.
Beyond electoral politics, he played a pivotal role in managing cooperative institutions, including milk unions, sugar factories and rural banks, sectors that have historically shaped political and economic power in rural Maharashtra.
A Long Legislative Career
Ajit Pawar’s formal political journey took a significant turn in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati, a seat he later vacated for his uncle, Sharad Pawar.
He went on to be elected seven times to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati, beginning with a 1991 by-election and followed by victories in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.
Throughout his career, he held several important portfolios, serving as Minister of State for key departments and as Deputy Chief Minister across multiple administrations.
A Symbolic Dominance Over Baramati
Ajit Pawar’s influence in Baramati went far beyond electoral wins. By defeating both his uncle’s candidate and his own nephew by over one lakh votes, he cemented his position as the leading political figure in the constituency.
On Wednesday, the very town that had shaped his rise in Maharashtra politics reportedly witnessed his untimely death.
Baramati, where Ajit Pawar nurtured his political identity and left a lasting legacy, is said to have symbolically marked the full circle of his extraordinary political journey.
