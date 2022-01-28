  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India's takeover by Tata Group: It's a win-win situation for all, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia added Air India's takeover by Tata Group also sets in perspective a 69-year-old history, which started on a wrong step by the nationalization of an airline that actually belonged to the private sector.

    Air India's takeover by Tata Group: It's a win-win situation for all, says Jyotiraditya Scindia - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After officially acquiring Air India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Civil Aviation Minister of India, complimented the Tata group. Scindia said, not just he, but also the Civil aviation fraternity and people of India as a whole stand to gain from the culmination of the two-decade-long process. He is delighted that they have completed this transaction.

    Scindia expressed confidence in the Tata Group's success, saying with Tata's infusion of challenges and resources, Air India will once again command the high skies that it has always had.

    Scindia wished the Tata Group well for the future. He added that we want to wish them all the best, they have all the required talent and strategy elements to succeed. May they fly high. 

    Also Read: Tatas likely to takeover Air India on January 28, to introduce first change from today 

    Scindia further praised the Narendra Modi-led government for its initiative and determination. He said the process had seen the light of the day due to the government decision and Prime Minister's determination to conclude the matter. Also said it's a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and his initiative that the government's responsibility is not to be in business but to create an environment for business to flourish. Scindia criticized the Congress government decision to nationalize Air India back in 1953. He said it also sets in perspective a 69-yr-old history that started on the wrong step by the nationalisation of an airline that truly belonged to the private sector; it's going back to the private sector. 

    Scindia also added according to him, it's a win-win situation for all stakeholders concerned, for government and Tata Group. This transaction represents a huge quantum leap in the Civil Aviation sector's capabilities.

    Scindia's words came a day after the Tata Group officially took over Air India, after 69 years. 

    Also Read: Air India's disinvestment to take place on January 27, says top airline official

    The government received Rs 2,700 crores, after which it transferred the shares, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

    In 1932, Air India was started by the Tata Group. However, the airline was nationalised in 1953, post independence by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings-ayh

    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings

    Chinar Corps with Punit Balan Group Inaugurates High Mast National Flag At Shopian On Republic Day

    Chinar Corps with Punit Balan Group Inaugurates High Mast National Flag At Shopian On Republic Day

    Philippines signs pact with India to procure 3 batteries of BrahMos missile system-dnm

    Philippines signs pact with India to procure 3 batteries of BrahMos missile system

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year-dnm

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year

    Punjab BSF recovers 47 kgs of heroin after shootout with Pakistani smugglers in Gurdaspur

    Punjab: BSF recovers 47 kgs of heroin after shootout with Pakistani smugglers in Gurdaspur

    Recent Stories

    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings-ayh

    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings

    Wuhan scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov with high death, infection rate-dnm

    Wuhan scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov with high death, infection rate

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; Here's what we know RCB

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; here's what we know

    Chinar Corps with Punit Balan Group Inaugurates High Mast National Flag At Shopian On Republic Day

    Chinar Corps with Punit Balan Group Inaugurates High Mast National Flag At Shopian On Republic Day

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal breezes past Matteo Berrettini; aims to win record 21st Grand Slam in final-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal breezes past Matteo Berrettini; aims to win record 21st Grand Slam in final

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon