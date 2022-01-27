  • Facebook
    Tatas likely to takeover Air India on January 28, to introduce first change from today

    While big-ticket changes like fleet and cabin upgrade will take time, two things have been identified for giving a new feel to passengers, new guests, post the takeover — vastly improved meal service and airline interface with crew and ground staff.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    As Air India is all set to return to founder Tata Group on Thursday, the Group has taken its first step by introducing “enhanced meal service” in four flights that will operate from Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. However, Air India flights will not be flying under the banner of the Tata Group from Thursday itself, they stated.

    The government will hand over the control of debt-laden national carrier Air India to the Tata group on Friday. A handover event is likely to take place in Delhi in which apart from top government functionaries, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is also likely to be present as AI divestment is being seen as one of the biggest achievements of the Modi government.

    According to sources, the board of Air India and Tata Sons will meet today to formalise the handover of the process. The existing board of Air India, which includes four functional directors, two government-nominee directors, chairman, and managing director (CMD), will resign and a board, consisting of Tata group executives, will take charge of the airline.

    “A final set of documents is awaited from Ireland. If that comes in time as is expected, then AI will be handed over on Thursday,” said people in the know.

    While big-ticket changes like fleet and cabin upgrade will take time, two things have been identified for giving a new feel to passengers, new guests, post the takeover — vastly improved meal service and airline interface with crew and ground staff.

    After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company -- for RS 18,000 crore.

    The officials said the new date from which all Air India flights will fly under “Tata Group's banner or aegis” will be told to the employees later.

    However, while the “enhanced meal service” will be provided on four flights -- AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru) -- on Thursday, the takeover will take place later, the officials clarified.

    The enhanced meal service -- devised by the Tata Group officials -- will be expanded to more flights in a staggered and phased manner, the officials added.

