Air India 'urinating' case: Pilot, crew grounded; CEO says 'could've handled matter better'

With the peeing incident on Air India flights sparking outrage, the airline has issued show cause notices to one pilot and four cabin crew members. CEO Wilson in a statement said the airline could have handled the issue better and promised a robust reporting system of unruly behaviour and a system of reporting such incidents.

In response to the peeing incident in which Shankar Mishra, who had been arrested earlier in the day, urinated on an elderly woman on a flight from New York to Delhi, Air India grounded the aircraft and issued show cause letters to one captain and four members of the cabin crew.

"Show-cause notices and de-rosterings have been given to four cabin crew members and one pilot while an inquiry is ongoing. Internal investigations into any mistakes made by other employees are still underway in relation to matters like as the sale of alcohol during flights, incident response, complaint filing on board, and grievance management," Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said in a statement.

Facing backlash for the handling of the incident, Wilson in a statement said the airline could have handled the issue better and promised a robust reporting system of unruly behaviour and a system of reporting such incidents. According to the statement, Air India and its employees will continue to offer full assistance to the impacted passenger, regulators, and law enforcement officials as they look into these situations.

The arrest of Shankar Mishra, who is charged with peeing on a senior citizen woman on an Air India aircraft from New York to Delhi, was reported by the Bengaluru police on Saturday. Shankar Mishra was taken into custody at a guest home in Bengaluru and afterwards transported to Delhi, where he will appear in court over the incident.

On a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in the business class. He later begged the woman not to report him to the police, saying it would impact his wife and child.