Etihad instructed pilots to exercise caution when operating these switches and report any anomalies. The AAIB report suggests both engines of Air India shut down due to the switches moving to the cutoff position, leading to loss of thrust.

New Delhi: Etihad Airways has ordered an inspection into the fuel control switches of Boeing 787 and asked its pilots to exercise caution. This comes soon after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report into the Ahmedabad Air India tragedy stated a warning was issued in 2018 the fuel switch lock might not work right on some planes.

A bulletin from the Abu Dhabi-based airline released on July 12 instructed pilots to “exercise caution when operating the fuel control switches or any other switches/control in their vicinity.” The bulletin also advised flight crews to ensure the pedestal remains clear of any objects that could accidentally cause unintended movement. It further directed crews to promptly report any anomalies they observe. Etihad also shared a step-by-step guide with its engineering team on how to inspect the fuel control switch locking feature for proper engagement; and replace the thrust control module if required. The documents were accessed by The Hindu.

AAIB Report Highlights Engine Fuel Cutoff

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has put the spotlight on the fuel control switches on a Boeing 787-8. The switches are part of the engine start and shutdown system, crucial for managing the fuel flow to each engine. The switches are located between the two pilots’ seats on the center pedestal, behind the throttle levers.

In 2018, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned that the fuel switch lock might not work right on some planes. This problem was found in 737s and could also affect 787s because they use a similar design. In the case of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the conversation between the two pilots reveal that neither pilot intentionally moved the switches. What might have happened is that both fuel switches unexpectedly moved from RUN to CUTOFF within a second of each other, causing both engines to shutdown and the aeroplane to lose thrust. The pilots may have tried to turn it back on as the position of the switch was found to be in RUN after the crash.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke in favour of the pilots on Saturday, July 12. Speaking to reporters , he said that no conclusions should be drawn from the preliminary report and wait for the final report. “India has some of the best pilots and crew in the world,” he said, adding that their welfare remains a priority for the government. He called for patience until the final investigation report is released, noting that the pilots and crew form the backbone of the civil aviation sector. Ram Mohan Naidu also said that it was premature to comment on the report, and ”something concrete" had to come.